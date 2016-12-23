The winners and losers in Asia in 2016

Story highlights Curtis S. Chin and Jose B. Collazo look at the big winners and losers in Asia in 2016

Curtis S. Chin, a former US ambassador to the Asian Development Bank, is managing director of advisory firm RiverPeak Group, LLC. Jose B. Collazo is a Southeast Asia analyst and an associate at RiverPeak Group. Follow Curtis on Twitter: @CurtisSChin and Jose: @JoseBCollazo. The views expressed are their own.

(CNN) As the world waits to see what Donald Trump's presidency will bring in 2017, we take one last look at the individuals and trends that dominated Asia's 2016 headlines. For much of the year, China rose, Europe faltered and America slowed. The world's economic and political center continued to shift East.

Curtis Chin

Our choice for worst of the year in Asia in 2015 went to "Asia's lungs," as deadly air pollution plagued China, India and Indonesia. In 2016, who was up? And who was down? We review the year that was.

Worst year: The US pivot to Asia

President Barack Obama has the dubious distinction of winning worst year in Asia for a "US pivot to Asia" that had increasingly been seen as more rhetoric than reality even before November's elections.