What do you buy an F1 world champion for Christmas?

By Sarah Holt and Amanda Davies

Updated 4:06 AM ET, Fri December 23, 2016

Nico Rosberg fulfilled his dream by winning his first F1 championship -- then retired.
Story highlights

  • Rosberg expects small gifts under tree
  • Andretti: Nothing beats title trophy
  • Stewart: Good health top of list

(CNN)They're multimillionaires who live for high-speed thrills -- so what could you possibly give a Formula One world champion at Christmas?

After claiming the most prestigious prize in motorsport, 2016 winner Nico Rosberg says it's the little things that matter most.
    The Mercedes driver sensationally quit F1 just five days after winning his first title, wanting to spend more time with wife Vivian and their one-year-old daughter Alaia.
    "It's easy to make me happy with one small thing," Rosberg told CNN. "Lovely, thoughtful, small presents. Nothing beats the personal touch.
    "What would I like? Just a beautiful picture of the three of us together. That would be amazing."
    Socks, watches and cigars

    Mario Andretti, the last American to win the F1 title in 1978, admits champion drivers are difficult to buy for because they've now got everything they want.
    "I don't know what you could ever buy that could parallel the trophy that you receive," Andretti told CNN. "So I guess you could just buy some cigars."
    Jackie Stewart, a three-time F1 world champion, mused: "What do you give anybody who has more or less got everything? The very top sports people are spoiled in so many ways; they get such access and privileges.
    "But what do we want for Christmas? We want good health and a new watch!"
    At the other end of the career spectrum, British rookie Jolyon Palmer has already received his ideal present -- a second season driving for Renault in 2017.
    "We're not too disappointed if we don't get the exact present that we're hoping for, as we drive Formula One cars and live the dream," the 25-year-old says. "Socks would be slightly uncreative though."

    Stockpiling presents

    Family has always been a driving force for Rosberg, who followed in his father Keke's tire tracks by winning the F1 world championship. They are only the second father-and-son pairing to win the crown, following the late Graham Hill and his son Damon.
    Despite focusing on an intense title fight with Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton this year, Rosberg reveals he still had time to stockpile Christmas presents for his family.
    "I've built up a bit of a reserve because I hate not having anything," the 31-year-old says. "Not having anything with 12 hours to go until Christmas, that's just horrible.
    "I've had it so many times I don't want to have that again. If I really need to, I just take something out from the reserve. They're very cool presents."
    Vivian Rosberg joined the celebrations after husband Nico won the 2016 F1 title.
    So, what's the best gift he's bought for his long-term beau?
    "It must be a watch for our wedding with an engraving on the back," reveals Rosberg, who got married in Monaco in 2014.
    Will there also be a gift under the tree for his racing rival Hamilton?
    "I only get my close friends or family a Christmas present," Rosberg says. "We're not that close at the moment obviously, but maybe a Christmas card. I've sent cards to him in past years."
    Asked whether he has plans to catch up with Monaco neighbor Hamilton for dinner, he adds: "I don't see why not. We were best friends back in the day and now we have this competitive thing that's going away.
    "We'll see, maybe one day."