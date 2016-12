January will bring one of the most anticipated electric car launches, with Faraday Future revealing its new model at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Faraday Future is investing heavily in electric cars. The striking FFZERO1 Concept car was shown off at the CES in Las Vegas in January 2016, and in October the company's team lined up on the grid for the start of the 2016-17 Formula E world championship.

Honda's NeuV -- an autonomous electric concept car -- will also be unveiled at CES in January. The Japanese automaker plans to showcase its idea of a "Cooperative Mobility Ecosystem," which will "combine artificial intelligence, robotics and big data, to transform the mobility experience for the future," the company says.

The Chinese electric car maker and Formula E team set a new electric car lap record at the Nurburgring with its NIO EP9 hypercar in November and is set to launch a mass market car in 2017. The EV will take some of its design cues from the NIO EP9, the company says, but it will only be available in China initially.

The NIO EP9 produces an impressive 1,340 horsepower and goes from 0-60 mph in just 2.7 seconds. On a full charge the car has a range of 265 miles (426 kilometers).

Hailing from Switzerland, the Rinspeed is the ambitious vision of Frank M. Rinderknecht who describes his creation as a "clever urban runabout." Perhaps uniquely, the Oasis includes space for you to grow vegetables.

The sleek chassis is complemented by a patent-protected "TREV system" -- a hybrid powertrain technology with a built-in turbine generator -- which will create electricity in addition to the power stored in the batteries, the company says.

Swedish start-up Uniti is hoping to redefine urban transport of the future with a two-seater that will weigh just 400 kilos, have a range of 150 kilometers (93 miles) and a top speed of 55 mph.

With supercar looks and a power train to match, the Concept One by Croatia-based Rimac has a battery pack capable of generating 1,000 kilowatts. The team behind it will be heading to Geneva as well as visiting New York, Shanghai and Goodwood's Festival of Speed in the UK.

Rimac Concept S – The Concept S is essentially a GT version of the Concept One, featuring a big front splitter, air deflectors, side skirts, diffuser and a large rear spoiler. Rimac has no plans to make a new model in 2017 but will be looking to break world records.



"The goal in the upcoming year is to break some records to show Concept One is the fastest production car ever -- not just the fastest electric car but the fastest among all other gas-powered cars," Rimac's COO Monika Mikac told CNN.