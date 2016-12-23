Breaking News

The electric stars set to light up 2017

Updated 12:06 PM ET, Fri December 23, 2016

A tantalizing glimpse of the soon-to-be launched Dendrobium -- a hypercar designed by Singapore-based &lt;a href=&quot;http://dendrobiummotors.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Vanda Electrics&lt;/a&gt;.
The company will be unveiling the car at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.gims.swiss/en/news/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Geneva International Motor Show&lt;/a&gt; in March 2017.
January will bring one of the most anticipated electric car launches, with &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ff.com/en/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Faraday Future&lt;/a&gt; revealing its new model at the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ces.tech&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Consumer Electronics Show&lt;/a&gt; (CES) in Las Vegas.
Faraday Future is investing heavily in electric cars. The striking FFZERO1 Concept car was shown off at the CES in Las Vegas in January 2016, and in October the company&#39;s team lined up on the grid for the start of the 2016-17 Formula E world championship.
&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.tesla.com/en_GB/model3&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Tesla&lt;/a&gt; has received more than 350,000 pre-orders for its new Model 3 and expects to start &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/13/technology/chevy-bolt-tesla-launch/&quot;&gt;delivering the $35,000 car&lt;/a&gt; to customers in 2017.
Honda&#39;s NeuV -- an autonomous electric concept car -- will also be unveiled at CES in January. The Japanese automaker plans to showcase its idea of a &quot;Cooperative Mobility Ecosystem,&quot; which will &quot;combine artificial intelligence, robotics and big data, to transform the mobility experience for the future,&quot; the company says.
The Chinese electric car maker and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nio.io/formulae&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Formula E team &lt;/a&gt;set a new electric car lap record at the Nurburgring with its &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nio.io/home&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;NIO EP9&lt;/a&gt; hypercar in November and is set to launch a mass market car in 2017. The EV will take some of its design cues from the NIO EP9, the company says, but it will only be available in China initially.
The NIO EP9 produces an impressive 1,340 horsepower and goes from 0-60 mph in just 2.7 seconds. On a full charge the car has a range of 265 miles (426 kilometers).
Hailing from Switzerland, the Rinspeed is the ambitious vision of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.rinspeed.eu/unternehmen.php?uid=1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Frank M. Rinderknecht&lt;/a&gt; who describes his creation as a &quot;clever urban runabout.&quot; Perhaps uniquely, the Oasis includes space for you to grow vegetables.
Another supercar set to be unveiled at Geneva in March is the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.techrules-news.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Techrules GT96&lt;/a&gt; crafted by Italian auto designers Fabrizio and Giorgetto Giugiaro.&lt;br /&gt;
The sleek chassis is complemented by a patent-protected &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.techrules-news.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;TREV system&quot; &lt;/a&gt;-- a hybrid powertrain technology with a built-in turbine generator -- which will create electricity in addition to the power stored in the batteries, the company says.
Swedish start-up &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.unitisweden.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Uniti&lt;/a&gt; is hoping to redefine urban transport of the future with a two-seater that will weigh just 400 kilos, have a range of 150 kilometers (93 miles) and a top speed of 55 mph.
With supercar looks and a power train to match, the Concept One by Croatia-based &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.rimac-automobili.com/en/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Rimac&lt;/a&gt; has a battery pack capable of generating 1,000 kilowatts. The team behind it will be heading to Geneva as well as visiting New York, Shanghai and Goodwood&#39;s Festival of Speed in the UK.
The Concept S is essentially a GT version of the Concept One, featuring a big front splitter, air deflectors, side skirts, diffuser and a large rear spoiler. Rimac has no plans to make a new model in 2017 but will be looking to break world records. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;The goal in the upcoming year is to break some records to show Concept One is the fastest production car ever -- not just the fastest electric car but the fastest among all other gas-powered cars,&quot; Rimac&#39;s COO Monika Mikac told CNN.
Rimac Concept S The Concept S is essentially a GT version of the Concept One, featuring a big front splitter, air deflectors, side skirts, diffuser and a large rear spoiler. Rimac has no plans to make a new model in 2017 but will be looking to break world records.

"The goal in the upcoming year is to break some records to show Concept One is the fastest production car ever -- not just the fastest electric car but the fastest among all other gas-powered cars," Rimac's COO Monika Mikac told CNN.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://henrikfisker.org&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Henrik Fisker&lt;/a&gt; has created some of modern motoring&#39;s most desirable cars, including the Aston Martin DB9 and V8 Vantage. The Fisker EMotion is an all-electric sports sedan which will boast a 400-mile (640-km) range, the company says.
The EMotion will feature a new electric power train layout with battery technology, constructed using graphene. The California-based automaker plans to unveil the car in &lt;a href=&quot;http://henrikfisker.org/products/production-cars/fisker-emotion/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;mid-2017&lt;/a&gt;.
San Diego-based &lt;a href=&quot;http://dubucmotors.com/en/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dubuc Motors &lt;/a&gt;is another small company with big electric dreams in 2017. The Tomahawk will boast a 300-mile (480-km) range and an impressive 0-60 mph time of three seconds.
Dubuc is set to launch a &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.startengine.com/startup/dubuc-motors&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;crowdfunding campaign in early 2017&lt;/a&gt; after self-financing the project for the last decade. With the help of investors, the company hopes to fine-tune the design, with the aim of unveiling the Tomahawk at November&#39;s Los Angeles Auto Show.
2017 promises to be an exciting year for electric cars as automakers, big and small, gear up for launches that they hope will lure more drivers away from the gas pump to a plug socket.
Click through the gallery to see some of the battery-powered creations that will be catching the eye of consumers and investors in the year ahead.
