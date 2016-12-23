The electric supercars lighting up 2017

ELEXTRA – Boasting a 0-60 mph acceleration of 2.3 seconds, the ELEXTRA supercar will rank alongside the fastest electric vehicles in the world.
The all-electric NIO EP9 is the fastest road-legal car ever to take to the Nürburgring.
Boasting a top speed of 194mph (313kph) and 1-megawatt of power (equivalent to 1342 BHP), the NIO EP9 may just be the fastest electric car on the planet.
Dendrobium – The Dendrobium 'hypercar' made its debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March.
Dendrobium – The all-electric car has been created by Singapore-based Vanda Electrics with technological input from UK-based Williams Advanced Engineering.
Dendrobium – Williams Advanced Engineering is a technological division of the Williams Group which is most famous for its Formula One team. Co-founded by Frank Williams in 1977, the team, now run by Williams' daughter, Claire, has won nine constructors' titles during four decades in F1.
Faraday Future FFZero1 Concept – Faraday Future has investing heavily in electric cars. The striking FFZERO1 Concept car was shown off at the CES in Las Vegas in January 2016, and in October the company's team lined up on the grid for the start of the 2016-17 Formula E world championship.
Rimac Concept One – Croatia-based Rimac Motors has announced that it's Concept One 'hypercar' will be getting an upgrade in 2018.
Rimac Concept One – Upgrades will enable the refined Concept One to reach 200 kph (124 mph) in six seconds, according to Rimac.
Rimac Concept One – As well as visiting the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the team behind the car will be heading to New York, Shanghai and Goodwood's Festival of Speed in the UK.
Rimac Concept S – The Concept S is essentially a GT version of the Concept One, featuring a big front splitter, air deflectors, side skirts, diffuser and a large rear spoiler. Rimac has no plans to make a new model in 2017 but will be looking to break world records.
"The goal in the upcoming year is to break some records to show Concept One is the fastest production car ever -- not just the fastest electric car but the fastest among all other gas-powered cars," Rimac's COO Monika Mikac told CNN.
