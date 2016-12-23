The electric stars set to light up 2017

2017 promises to be an exciting year for electric cars as automakers, big and small, gear up for launches that they hope will lure more drivers away from the gas pump to a plug socket.
Click through the gallery to see some of the battery-powered creations that will be catching the eye of consumers and investors in the year ahead.
Watch: Supercharged's December show
CNN's Formula E show, Supercharged, will be keeping track of all the latest technology developments as well as bringing you race highlights, interviews and features from the 2016-17 Formula E world championship.