Story highlights UAE rafting team competes in first World Rafting Championship

Gulf state has no natural rivers, created an artificial one

Team has a mixed experience in debut competition

(CNN) In the cult classic comedy film "Cool Runnings" a Jamaican bobsleigh team captures the hearts of the sporting public with an implausible campaign at the Winter Olympics, in a sport that is unknown on the Caribbean island.

The Jamaican sledders appear to have real-life counterparts in the form of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rafting team, which is dreaming far beyond its apparent limitations.

There are no natural rivers in the Gulf state, no professional competitors, and the team captain saw his first river aged 31.

But such trivial concerns have not stopped the team competing at the World Rafting Championship.

If you build it, they will come

