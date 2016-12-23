Breaking News

Jingle Bugs menu: Why you should consider eating these insects this holiday season

By Karla Pequenino, CNN

Updated 4:31 AM ET, Fri December 23, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Entomophagy -- the human use of insects as food -- brings many health and environmental benefits, including increased protein and less greenhouse gases than livestock. CNN talked to some ento-chefs about their special Jingle Bugs menu.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Humans would be doing themselves a pretty solid turn by adding insects to their diet. And of course, a large percentage of the world&#39;s population has relied, and continues to rely, on insects in their diet,&quot; said &lt;a href=&quot;http://notastelikehome.org/Zack_Chef.php&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Chief Entomologist Zack Lemann&lt;/a&gt; from &lt;a href=&quot;http://audubonnatureinstitute.org/insectarium&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium&lt;/a&gt;. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;To start the party, he recommends elevating simple cheese on crackers with a sprinkle of ants. Different ants have different flavors -- from sweet to savory - but for Lemann they are a nice way to introduce skeptics to a bug meal.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Pictured: &lt;/strong&gt;Ants and crackers from Audubon&#39;s Bug Appetit Eatery.
Photos: Jingle Bugs menu: Why you should consider eating these insects this holiday season
A fancier & cheaper 'caviar'Entomophagy -- the human use of insects as food -- brings many health and environmental benefits, including increased protein and less greenhouse gases than livestock. CNN talked to some ento-chefs about their special Jingle Bugs menu.

"Humans would be doing themselves a pretty solid turn by adding insects to their diet. And of course, a large percentage of the world's population has relied, and continues to rely, on insects in their diet," said Chief Entomologist Zack Lemann from Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium.

To start the party, he recommends elevating simple cheese on crackers with a sprinkle of ants. Different ants have different flavors -- from sweet to savory - but for Lemann they are a nice way to introduce skeptics to a bug meal.

Pictured: Ants and crackers from Audubon's Bug Appetit Eatery.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured&lt;/strong&gt;: Fried dragonflies over mushrooms from Audubon&#39;s, Bug Appetit Eatery. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Dragonflies are listed as some of the most eaten insects worldwide by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).&lt;br /&gt;Frying dragonflies may not be healthier than frying dough, but it is much better for the environment.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Virtually all agro-ecosytems benefit from insects because they can naturally control harmful pest species,&quot; reads the FAO&#39;s latest report on Edible Insects.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Jingle Bugs menu: Why you should consider eating these insects this holiday season
Fried food that's good... for the planet
Pictured: Fried dragonflies over mushrooms from Audubon's, Bug Appetit Eatery.

Dragonflies are listed as some of the most eaten insects worldwide by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
Frying dragonflies may not be healthier than frying dough, but it is much better for the environment.

"Virtually all agro-ecosytems benefit from insects because they can naturally control harmful pest species," reads the FAO's latest report on Edible Insects.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured:&lt;/strong&gt; Orthopteran Orzo salad, a combination of grain shaped pasta and crickets, from the &quot;Eat-a-Bug Cookbook&quot; by Chef David George Gordon.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;It&#39;s a great blend of carbohydrates, vegetables and protein. I used cricket nymphs because they don&#39;t have wings, so they&#39;re less crunchy,&quot; Gordon told CNN&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Orthopterans are a type of insect that includes grasshoppers, locusts and crickets. In addition to protein, crickets are rich in calcium and contain Omega-3 fatty acids.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Jingle Bugs menu: Why you should consider eating these insects this holiday season
The main dish: a chirpy salad
Pictured: Orthopteran Orzo salad, a combination of grain shaped pasta and crickets, from the "Eat-a-Bug Cookbook" by Chef David George Gordon.

"It's a great blend of carbohydrates, vegetables and protein. I used cricket nymphs because they don't have wings, so they're less crunchy," Gordon told CNN

Orthopterans are a type of insect that includes grasshoppers, locusts and crickets. In addition to protein, crickets are rich in calcium and contain Omega-3 fatty acids.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured:&lt;/strong&gt; Scorpion Scaloppine, by Chef Gordon. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Scaloppine is a traditional Italian dish where thin slices of meat -- often veal, pork or chicken -- are thinly sliced and sautéed to go with a wine sauce. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Gordon recommends drenching scorpions in low fat milk and cornmeal before cooking them in hot butter until golden brown.&lt;br /&gt;Scorpions are not technically insects, according to the FAO, but are included in their report on Edible insects. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Jingle Bugs menu: Why you should consider eating these insects this holiday season
Scorpions always impress
Pictured: Scorpion Scaloppine, by Chef Gordon.

Scaloppine is a traditional Italian dish where thin slices of meat -- often veal, pork or chicken -- are thinly sliced and sautéed to go with a wine sauce.

Gordon recommends drenching scorpions in low fat milk and cornmeal before cooking them in hot butter until golden brown.
Scorpions are not technically insects, according to the FAO, but are included in their report on Edible insects.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured&lt;/strong&gt;: Mealworm Pizza Pissaladiére, served at the Salad Bug Dinner at Witte Museum in San Antonio, Texas. &lt;br /&gt; Pissaladière is a dish from Southern France. The dough is usually thicker than classic pizza. The slightly bitter taste of mealworms combined with the delicate flaky crust makes a delicious main meal.&lt;br /&gt;Mealworms are a great source of Omega-3 fatty acids according to the FAO, and a more drought resistant and reliable food source than cattle.
Photos: Jingle Bugs menu: Why you should consider eating these insects this holiday season
Everyone likes pizza...Even with mealworms
Pictured: Mealworm Pizza Pissaladiére, served at the Salad Bug Dinner at Witte Museum in San Antonio, Texas.
Pissaladière is a dish from Southern France. The dough is usually thicker than classic pizza. The slightly bitter taste of mealworms combined with the delicate flaky crust makes a delicious main meal.
Mealworms are a great source of Omega-3 fatty acids according to the FAO, and a more drought resistant and reliable food source than cattle.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured:&lt;/strong&gt; Amaretto Honeypots&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Filled with sweetness, honeypot ants are the crème de la crème of the insect world,&quot; wrote Chef Gordon back in 1998 when he first published his &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.amazon.co.uk/Eat-Bug-Cookbook-Revised-Grasshoppers/dp/1607744368&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Eat-a-Bug Cookbook&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;The honeypot ants are a favorable delicacy — just like those gourmet honey sticks you bought as a kid,&quot; Gordon told CNN.&lt;br /&gt;These ants are exceptionally large and selected to serve as storage for nectar and honeydew, which gives them a delicious and crunchy taste if you dare to bite them.
Photos: Jingle Bugs menu: Why you should consider eating these insects this holiday season
The crème de la crème of the insect world
Pictured: Amaretto Honeypots

"Filled with sweetness, honeypot ants are the crème de la crème of the insect world," wrote Chef Gordon back in 1998 when he first published his "Eat-a-Bug Cookbook.

"The honeypot ants are a favorable delicacy — just like those gourmet honey sticks you bought as a kid," Gordon told CNN.
These ants are exceptionally large and selected to serve as storage for nectar and honeydew, which gives them a delicious and crunchy taste if you dare to bite them.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
&lt;br /&gt;Despite all the benefits, if you&#39;re still unsure of giving insects a chance, just add chocolate. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Pictured:&lt;/strong&gt; Chocolate Cremeux with toasted crickets made with whole crickets, cricket flour and aromatic black ants, created by pastry chef Ernest Lopez of San Antonio&#39;s Eilan Hotel. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Edible insects offer a whole new world of flavor and texture that you&#39;ve likely never experienced,&quot; said Meghan Curry, an entomophagist and founder of Bug Vivant, an online based culinary hub which introduces edible insects to kitchens globally. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Jingle Bugs menu: Why you should consider eating these insects this holiday season
Just add chocolate
Despite all the benefits, if you're still unsure of giving insects a chance, just add chocolate.

Pictured: Chocolate Cremeux with toasted crickets made with whole crickets, cricket flour and aromatic black ants, created by pastry chef Ernest Lopez of San Antonio's Eilan Hotel.

"Edible insects offer a whole new world of flavor and texture that you've likely never experienced," said Meghan Curry, an entomophagist and founder of Bug Vivant, an online based culinary hub which introduces edible insects to kitchens globally.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured&lt;/strong&gt;: Chocolate Chirp Cookies for Santa, from Audubon&#39;s&lt;a href=&quot;http://audubonnatureinstitute.org/insectarium/explore-insectarium/insectarium-exhibits/401-bug-appetit&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Bug Appetit Eatery&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Made with cricket flour and dry roasted crickets, these cookies are packed with protein. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Traditional chocolate cookies will only have 4.9 grams of protein per 100 grams, but with addition of crickets the number increases to 16.9 grams.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Jingle Bugs menu: Why you should consider eating these insects this holiday season
Chocolate chirp cookies for Santa
Pictured: Chocolate Chirp Cookies for Santa, from Audubon's Bug Appetit Eatery.

Made with cricket flour and dry roasted crickets, these cookies are packed with protein.

Traditional chocolate cookies will only have 4.9 grams of protein per 100 grams, but with addition of crickets the number increases to 16.9 grams.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured:&lt;/strong&gt; Fruit fly cakes, from Audubon&#39;s Bug Appetit Eatery, by chef Zack Lemann&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;We already eat crustaceans -- basically bugs of the water -- why not eat insects?,&quot; he told CNN. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Take home message: most insects are good for way more than just protein! They have high amounts of iron, calcium, niacin, phosphorus, riboflavin, and thiamine.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Jingle Bugs menu: Why you should consider eating these insects this holiday season
Flies instead of sprinkles
Pictured: Fruit fly cakes, from Audubon's Bug Appetit Eatery, by chef Zack Lemann

"We already eat crustaceans -- basically bugs of the water -- why not eat insects?," he told CNN.

"Take home message: most insects are good for way more than just protein! They have high amounts of iron, calcium, niacin, phosphorus, riboflavin, and thiamine."
Hide Caption
9 of 9
02 jingle bugs menu03 jingle bugs menu04.5 jingle bugs menu05 jingle bugs menu06 jingle bugs menu08 jingle bugs menu07 jingle bugs menu01 jingle bugs menu04 jingle bugs menu
There are many health and environmental benefits to eating insects, so if you dare try to get some this holiday season.