(CNN) The University of Wisconsin-Madison is offering a course next semester called "The Problem of Whiteness," and it's not sitting well with a Republican legislator.

Wisconsin Rep. Dave Murphy, who is also the chairman of the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities, has asked the university to cancel the course, saying it prompts racial division.

The course, taught by Professor Damon Sajnani, is part of the African Cultural Studies program at the university's College of Letters and Science.

"In this class, we will ask what an ethical white identity entails, what it means to be #woke, and consider the journal Race Traitor's motto, 'treason to whiteness is loyalty to humanity.'"

The course description says it includes readings from W.E.B. Du Bois, Ta-Nehisi Coates and the professor's own article analyzing Rachel Dolezal

Murphy said the university must discontinue the class.

"If UW-Madison stands with this professor, I don't know how the university can expect the taxpayers to stand with UW-Madison," he wrote.

The university defended its curriculum and said it takes pride in offering a variety of courses.

"We believe this course, which is one of thousands offered at our university, will benefit students who are interested in developing a deeper understanding of race issues. The course is a challenge and response to racism of all kinds," read the university statement

Murphy also questioned the university's decision to have Sajnani teach the course.

"Even more troubling, the course is taught by a self-described 'international radical' professor whose views are a slap in the face to the taxpayers who are expected to pay for this garbage," said Murphy.

In his statement, he referred to Sajnani's controversial tweets on topics such as police brutality and the Ku Klux Klan.

Murphy was joined in his criticism by Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, who wrote on Twitter, "This is racism against white people. ALL racism is wrong."

This is racism against white people. ALL racism is wrong. This garbage is being taught at a state funded school. https://t.co/f4Jo02xROP — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 21, 2016

The professor is standing by his class and continues to share messages of support on his Twitter page.

"Good day haters! Keep fueling me with your Tomfoolery. The angrier whites are about interrogating their identity the greater is the need for it," he stated on Twitter.

Good day haters! Keep fueling me with your Tomfoolery.The angrier whites are about interrogating their identity the greater is the need 4 it — ProfessorD.us (@profd) December 22, 2016

@profd my only complaint about this course is that I already graduated from the UW and can't take it. — Kelsey Manders (@klmanders) December 22, 2016

"My only complaint about this course is that I already graduated from the UW and can't take it," one person posted.