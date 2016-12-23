Story highlights FC Santa Claus plays in Finland

Based in city of Rovaniemi

(CNN) He's making a list and he's checking it twice -- but Santa Claus will have to wait for the transfer window if he's to shower his own football club with presents.

That's right, the man in the big red suit with the bushy beard is a fan of a team in the northern Finnish city of Rovaniemi -- and it's called FC Santa Claus.

While Santa is busy all year round preparing for his travels across the globe, he still has time to sled down to the Rovaniemen Keskuskenttä stadium.

Rovaniemi is situated on the Arctic Circle at the heart of the Barents region, some 835 km from the capital Helsinki.

Heading the ball with a Santa hat could prove tricky.

An estimated 65,000 people live in Rovaniemi, which has been the administrative center of Lapland since 1938.

