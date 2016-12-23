How to make a perfect buttermilk biscuit

Story highlights Buttermilk Kitchen shows CNN how to make a Southern classic

They're delicious served with meat, gravy and grits

(CNN) Crisp on the outside, soft on the inside, the North American biscuit is a savory quick bread and, when prepared Southern style, a stone-cold classic.

At Atlanta's Buttermilk Kitchen, opened in 2012 by chef Suzanne Vizethann, they serve it for breakfast or brunch with fried chicken breast, housemade red pepper jelly, pimento cheese grits and house pickles.

Her team showed CNN how it's done when we visited them for the Atlanta episode of "In 24 Hours."

The video shows how to make a banquet feast of 26 biscuits, but we've got a scaled-down recipe here too for a family-sized meal.

