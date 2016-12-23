How to make a perfect buttermilk biscuit

Story highlights
- Buttermilk Kitchen shows CNN how to make a Southern classic
- They're delicious served with meat, gravy and grits
(CNN)Crisp on the outside, soft on the inside, the North American biscuit is a savory quick bread and, when prepared Southern style, a stone-cold classic.
At Atlanta's Buttermilk Kitchen, opened in 2012 by chef Suzanne Vizethann, they serve it for breakfast or brunch with fried chicken breast, housemade red pepper jelly, pimento cheese grits and house pickles.
Her team showed CNN how it's done when we visited them for the Atlanta episode of "In 24 Hours."
The video shows how to make a banquet feast of 26 biscuits, but we've got a scaled-down recipe here too for a family-sized meal.
Buttermilk Biscuits
(Makes 6 - 7 biscuits)
18 oz all-purpose flour (510 grams)
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons baking powder
2 teaspoons salt
7.5 oz butter (215 grams)
1.75 cups buttermilk (415 ml) — may need up to an additional 1/2 cup (100 ml)
Heat oven to 350 F / 180 C (fan-assisted oven) / Gas Mark 4.
Dust sheet tray with 1/2 cup (60 grams) of the flour, then grate butter onto the tray and freeze.
Whisk together the remaining flour with the sugar, baking powder and salt.
Mix the chilled, grated butter into the dry ingredients until crumbly.
Fold in the buttermilk, taking care not to over-mix.
Use scoop to shape the mixture into round biscuits, weighing each to 6.6 oz (190 grams).
Bake for 30 minutes, rotating every 10 minutes, while checking color and rise.
Brush the biscuits with clarified butter immediately after taking out of the oven.