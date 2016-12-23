Putin news conference: Relations with US 'can't be worse'

Story highlights Vladimir Putin: Russia and US need to discuss ways to "normalize our relations"

Putin says apparent hacking in US election revealed truthful information

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin downplayed suggestions Friday there was a risk of a new nuclear arms race between Russia and the United States, shrugging off comments by US President-elect Donald Trump on Twitter as "nothing new."

Trump said in a Twitter post Thursday that the United States must "greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability."

"As for (comments by) the newly elected president of the US, there is nothing new," Putin said during his annual news conference that lasted four hours. "During his election campaign, he said the US needed to bolster nuclear capabilities and armed forces in general, and there is nothing new."

Asked about what he will address in his first meeting with Trump, Putin said, "We need to discuss ways to normalize our relations. During his election campaign, Trump said it would be proper to normalize and it can't be worse, and I agree with him."

Before Trump's tweet, Putin on Thursday had touted Russia's military strength, saying it was "stronger than any aggressor's."

