Russia's Putin shrugs off Trump's comments on nuclear arsenal

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday shrugged off comments by US President-elect Donald Trump on growing America's nuclear arsenal, saying that it was "nothing new."

"As for the newly elected President of the US, there is nothing new. During his election campaign he said the US needed to bolster nuclear capabilities and armed forces in general, and there is nothing new," he said during his annual news conference.

They are the first comments by the Russian leader since Trump made the suggestion Thursday on Twitter.

Developing story - more to come