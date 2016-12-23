Malta dealing with 'potential hijack' of Libyan plane, prime minister says

Story highlights 111 passengers and 7 crew on board

Several flights diverted to Italy

(CNN) Authorities in Malta are dealing with the "potential hijack" of a Libyan airliner with more than 100 people on board, the country's prime minister said Friday.

The plane, an internal Libyan flight operated by Afriqiyah Airways, landed at Malta's international airport, where emergency and security personnel were waiting.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted that he had been "informed of potential hijack situation of a Libya internal flight diverted to Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by."

In another tweet he said that the plane was carrying 111 passengers, including one infant. The French news agency AFP said an additional seven crew members were on board.

It has been established that #Afriqiyah flight has 111 passengers on board. 82 males, 28 females, 1 infant. — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) December 23, 2016

The plane was on service from Sabha, a city in southwestern Libya, to the capital, Tripoli.

