Berlin Christmas market attack suspect killed in Milan shootout

Story highlights Anis Amri killed in police shootout near Milan

Suspect pulled out .22 calibre gun from backpack, say police

Italian officials had been in touch with German authorities

(CNN) The Berlin Christmas market attack suspect Anis Amri has been killed in Milan, according to Italian state police.

The suspect was killed in a shootout in Sesto San Giovanni -- a town near Milan -- just after 3am local time, say Italian police in their Twitter feed.

When the man was asked for his papers, he pulled a .22 calibre gun out of his backpack and fired, continued the tweet.

1. L'aggressore di Milano fermato da volante del commissariato Sesto San Giovanni durante un normale servizio di controllo del territorio pic.twitter.com/GmdIK0M9WS — Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) December 23, 2016

The driver of the police car returned fire, killing the suspect. A policeman was injured in the shootout and is in hospital, according to Italian police.

Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti said the man shot was "without any doubt" Berlin terror suspect Anis Amri, in a press conference Friday.

