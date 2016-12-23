Italian cops praised after taking down Berlin terror suspect

Story highlights Cristian Morio was injured in shootout with suspect Anis Amri

Officers stopped Amri as part of normal patrol operations, police say

(CNN) Two Italian police officers are being hailed as heroes for killing Europe's most wanted man.

Cristian Morio and Luca Scata, officers in Milan's Sesto San Giovanni district, shot and killed terror suspect Anis Amri early Friday after stopping him.

The officers asked Amri to produce his identification papers. Instead, he pulled a .22-caliber gun out of a backpack and fired, police said.

One of the officers returned fire, killing the suspect. Morio was injured in the shootout and is in the hospital. Scata was unharmed.

On social media, praise poured into Scata's personal Facebook page.

Read More