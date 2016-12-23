Berlin truck captured on dashcam moments before attack

Story highlights Video was recorded by a local taxi driver

12 people were killed in the market attack

(CNN) New footage of the Berlin Christmas market truck attack has been released.

In the video, the truck is seen speeding from the left moments before ramming into the crowded Christmas market.

Moments later, a crowd of people are seen running away from the direction of the public square.

The video was recorded by a local taxi driver's dashboard mounted camera. The driver was nearing a red light close to the market's Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church where he planned to pick up customers leaving the festive stalls.

Photos: Berlin attack aftermath The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin is illuminated in the colors of the German flag on Tuesday, December 20, one day after a truck crashed into a crowded Christmas market there. At least 12 people were killed and 48 injured in what police are investigating as a terrorist attack. Hide Caption 1 of 13 Photos: Berlin attack aftermath A police officer places a candle at a makeshift memorial in Berlin on December 20. Hide Caption 2 of 13 Photos: Berlin attack aftermath A woman is illuminated by candles as she cries in Berlin on December 20. Hide Caption 3 of 13 Photos: Berlin attack aftermath A man prays at a Berlin memorial on December 20. Hide Caption 4 of 13 Photos: Berlin attack aftermath German Chancellor Angela Merkel lays flowers at the memorial on December 20. She is joined by, from left, Berlin Mayor Michael Muller, Minister of the Interior Thomas de Maiziere and Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Hide Caption 5 of 13 Photos: Berlin attack aftermath Merkel, bottom left, views the scene of the attack. Hide Caption 6 of 13 Photos: Berlin attack aftermath A woman reacts near the crime scene on December 20. Hide Caption 7 of 13 Photos: Berlin attack aftermath Mourners gather at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church near the crash site. Hide Caption 8 of 13 Photos: Berlin attack aftermath A police officer holds her weapon near the market. Hide Caption 9 of 13 Photos: Berlin attack aftermath A woman lays flowers at a makeshift memorial across from the market. Hide Caption 10 of 13 Photos: Berlin attack aftermath A stall worker is comforted in the market area on December 20. Hide Caption 11 of 13 Photos: Berlin attack aftermath People attend a memorial service at St. Hedwig Cathedral in Berlin on December 20. Hide Caption 12 of 13 Photos: Berlin attack aftermath A police van drives by Christmas decorations at a Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, on December 20. Police presence has been stepped up at Christmas markets across Germany following the attack in Berlin. Hide Caption 13 of 13

