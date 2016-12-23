Breaking News

Berlin truck captured on dashcam moments before attack

By Kara Fox, CNN

Updated 9:54 AM ET, Fri December 23, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A policeman and firemen stand next to a truck on December 20, 2016 at the scene where it crashed into a Christmas market near the Kaiser-Wilhelm-Gedaechtniskirche (Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church) in Berlin. German police said they were treating as "a probable terrorist attack" the killing of 12 people when the speeding lorry cut a bloody swath through the packed Berlin Christmas market.
A policeman and firemen stand next to a truck on December 20, 2016 at the scene where it crashed into a Christmas market near the Kaiser-Wilhelm-Gedaechtniskirche (Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church) in Berlin. German police said they were treating as "a probable terrorist attack" the killing of 12 people when the speeding lorry cut a bloody swath through the packed Berlin Christmas market.

    JUST WATCHED

    Berlin truck caught on dashcam

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(12 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Video was recorded by a local taxi driver
  • 12 people were killed in the market attack

(CNN)New footage of the Berlin Christmas market truck attack has been released.

In the video, the truck is seen speeding from the left moments before ramming into the crowded Christmas market.
    Moments later, a crowd of people are seen running away from the direction of the public square.
    The video was recorded by a local taxi driver's dashboard mounted camera. The driver was nearing a red light close to the market's Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church where he planned to pick up customers leaving the festive stalls.
    12 people were killed in the market attack and another 48 injured.
    The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin is illuminated in the colors of the German flag on Tuesday, December 20, one day after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/19/europe/gallery/berlin-market-attack/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a truck crashed into a crowded Christmas market&lt;/a&gt; there. At least 12 people were killed and 48 injured in what police are investigating as a terrorist attack.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin is illuminated in the colors of the German flag on Tuesday, December 20, one day after a truck crashed into a crowded Christmas market there. At least 12 people were killed and 48 injured in what police are investigating as a terrorist attack.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 13
    A police officer places a candle at a makeshift memorial in Berlin on December 20.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    A police officer places a candle at a makeshift memorial in Berlin on December 20.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 13
    A woman is illuminated by candles as she cries in Berlin on December 20.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    A woman is illuminated by candles as she cries in Berlin on December 20.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 13
    A man prays at a Berlin memorial on December 20.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    A man prays at a Berlin memorial on December 20.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 13
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel lays flowers at the memorial on December 20. She is joined by, from left, Berlin Mayor Michael Muller, Minister of the Interior Thomas de Maiziere and Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel lays flowers at the memorial on December 20. She is joined by, from left, Berlin Mayor Michael Muller, Minister of the Interior Thomas de Maiziere and Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 13
    Merkel, bottom left, views the scene of the attack.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    Merkel, bottom left, views the scene of the attack.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 13
    A woman reacts near the crime scene on December 20.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    A woman reacts near the crime scene on December 20.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 13
    Mourners gather at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church near the crash site.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    Mourners gather at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church near the crash site.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 13
    A police officer holds her weapon near the market.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    A police officer holds her weapon near the market.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 13
    A woman lays flowers at a makeshift memorial across from the market.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    A woman lays flowers at a makeshift memorial across from the market.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 13
    A stall worker is comforted in the market area on December 20.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    A stall worker is comforted in the market area on December 20.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 13
    People attend a memorial service at St. Hedwig Cathedral in Berlin on December 20.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    People attend a memorial service at St. Hedwig Cathedral in Berlin on December 20.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 13
    A police van drives by Christmas decorations at a Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, on December 20. Police presence has been stepped up at Christmas markets across Germany following the attack in Berlin.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    A police van drives by Christmas decorations at a Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, on December 20. Police presence has been stepped up at Christmas markets across Germany following the attack in Berlin.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 13
    03 Berlin reax 122006 Berlin reax 122001 Berlin reax 122010 Berlin attack reaction09 Angela Merkel Berlin market attack 1220 RESTRICTED08 Angela Merkel Berlin market attack 122002 berlin attack reaction 122004 berlin attack reaction 1220 RESTRICTED04 berlin attack reaction 122001 berlin attack reaction 122003 berlin attack reaction 122006 berlin attack reaction 122002 Christmas market police Frankfurt RESTRICTED
    Read More
    Inside the truck, authorities found a Polish man shot dead, police said he was not at the wheel during the attack.
    A set of identity papers belonging to 24-year-old Tunisian national Anis Amri -- the suspected driver and mastermind of the attack -- were later found.
    Amri was killed in an early-morning shootout in Milan Friday morning, ending an extensive manhunt.