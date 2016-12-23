Entertainment in 2016: A look back

2016: The year in entertainment
Actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts attend the "Money Monster" screening at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 12.
An Elvis impersonator prepares to board a train in Sydney on Thursday, January 7. The Parkes Elvis Festival is held annually in Australia to coincide with the late icon's birthday.
Sia, left, performs in Las Vegas at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, September 23.
Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt performs with Hasty Pudding Theatricals as he is honored with the Hasty Pudding Man of the Year award Friday, February 5, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Harvard University's Hasty Pudding group is the oldest undergraduate drama troupe in the United States. Every year, it salutes -- and mocks -- performers who have made a lasting and impressive contribution to the entertainment industry.
The hip-hop duo OutKast perform in their hometown of Atlanta on Saturday, September 10.
The cast of the upcoming movie "Rogue One" poses for an on-stage selfie during a "Star Wars" celebration in London on Friday, July 15.
Florence Welch, of the band Florence and the Machine, performs at a festival in London's Hyde Park on Saturday, July 2.
Actress Emma Thompson attends a news conference in Berlin to promote the movie "Alone in Berlin" on Monday, February 15.
Actor Hugh Laurie attends the ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, October 25.
Jennifer Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony perform together at the Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, November 17.
Lauren Renck, one of the Radio City Rockettes, is nudged by a camel in New York on Tuesday, November 1. Live camels are part of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular that started on November 11.
Kathie Lee Gifford plays Regis Philbin and Hoda Kotb plays Kathie Lee Gifford during a Halloween skit on the "Today" show on Monday, October 31.
The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, a character from the "Ghostbusters" films, is seen at London's Waterloo Station on Monday, July 11. It was a promotional display for the 2016 reboot.
Pete Townshend of The Who performs during a concert in Indio, California, on Sunday, October 16.
From left, actors Lupita Nyong'o, Madina Nalwanga and David Oyelowo re-enact their "Queen of Katwe" poster during the movie's premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20.
Former basketball star Kobe Bryant is slimed on stage as he accepts a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Award on Thursday, July 14.
Former talk-show host David Letterman hugs first lady Michelle Obama during a USO comedy show in Maryland on Thursday, May 5. The Obamas were on hand to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Joining Forces initiative, which helps military families.
Actor Dwayne Johnson performs on stage as he co-hosts the MTV Movie Awards on Saturday, April 9.
Actress Kate Bosworth attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, February 28.
Actress Kristin Chenoweth takes a pie to the face for breast cancer awareness during Andy Cohen's show "Watch What Happens Live" on Tuesday, October 18.
Director Julie Andrews, center front, laughs with cast members of "My Fair Lady" during a media call at the Sydney Opera House on Thursday, September 1.
Laurie Vincent of the rock band Slaves performs on stage in Leeds, England, on Sunday, January 10.
Stevie Wonder, left, and John Legend, center, perform during Spike TV's "Lip Sync Battle: All-Stars Live" on Sunday, September 11.
Singer Elton John hits a ball during a World Team Tennis exhibition to benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation on Monday, October 10.
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal films the movie "Okja" in New York on Saturday, July 16.
Wax figures of James Bond actors are presented at the Madame Tussauds museum in Berlin on Tuesday, October 4. From left to right are Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Daniel Craig, Sean Connery, George Lazenby and Pierce Brosnan.
Actors Edgar Ramirez and Ana de Armas pose among photographers at the Cannes Film Festival as they promote the film "Hands of Stone" on Monday, May 16.
Pop star Justin Bieber performs in New York during his "Purpose" tour on Monday, July 18.
A representative of the Makinarium special effects team displays a horror movie's latex mask during the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, May 14.
Rock legend Alice Cooper performs in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday, October 19.
Dancers with the Australian Ballet rehearse "Swan Lake" at the Sydney Opera House on Thursday, March 31.
U2 lead singer Bono poses with protesters at a Senate subcommittee in Washington on Tuesday, April 12. The singer urged officials to provide more aid to refugees, saying it would help in the fight against violent extremism.
Country singer Tim McGraw performs at the CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 2.
Fan Alex Reventlow poses for a picture during a "Star Trek" convention in New York on Friday, September 2.
Model Alessandra Ambrosio attends the Art + Film Gala of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday, October 29.
Pop star Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 28.
People take selfies where celebrities would be sitting at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.
"Hacksaw Ridge" director Mel Gibson attends a screening of the film in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday, October 21.
People watch the 1975 classic "Jaws" from a swimming pool in Strasbourg, France, on Sunday, September 18.
Cosplayers attend New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 8.
Dancer Daisy Kerry poses as the Snow Queen from "The Nutcracker" during the annual Christmas event at Chatsworth House in Derbyshire, England, on Friday, November 4.