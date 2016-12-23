Story highlights Fisher's brother says she is in intensive care

Actress made her film debut in 1975

(CNN) Carrie Fisher was hospitalized Friday in Los Angeles after suffering a cardiac event aboard a United Airlines flight from London to Los Angeles, a source familiar with the incident told CNN.

The flight was on approach to Los Angeles when the 60-year-old actress who played Princess Leia in "Star Wars" became ill.

Fisher was transported to a hospital from Los Angeles International Airport, the source said.

"Carrie Fisher is still in the ICU," Todd Fisher, the actress's brother, told CNN by phone Friday evening.

The Los Angeles Fire Department previously said it responded to a cardiac arrest at the United Airlines gate where the London flight arrived.

