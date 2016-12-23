Which awards show is right for you?

(CNN)With so many Hollywood award shows, it can be hard to tell one red carpet or trophy ceremony from the next.
Here's our guide to help navigate award season.
If you enjoy a good pub crawl and are into international affairs, watch the Golden Globes.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) makes the selection of nominees for this awards show, which means it has more of a global mix of movies and television nominees.
And attendees are served alcohol, which often makes for more interesting acceptance speeches.
During commercial breaks the stars mingle with each. The atmosphere feels like a bunch of well-dressed buds getting together for some spirits, good grub (attendees are served dinner) and a few laughs -- depending on who is hosting or presenting.
Jimmy Fallon will host the 2017 Golden Globes. We pray he and Justin Timberlake bring some "Tonight Show" goodness to the ceremony with a history of Hollywood mash-up.
The 74th Golden Globe Awards will air January 8 on NBC.
If being part of the popular crowd is your thing, watch the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The SAG Awards is the baby of the bunch, having launched in 1995.
The winners are chosen by the more than 100,000 members of the SAG-AFTRA union of actors.
It makes for a congenial evening of actors being honored by their peers. The tone is a little bit more serious than the Globes ceremony.
It's all about the craft, here people!
The 23rd annual SAG Awards will be broadcast live simultaneously on TNT and TBS on January 29 from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
If performances are your jam, check out the Grammy Awards.
The statues are secondary when it comes to the Grammys.
Viewers tune in to see who will take to the stage to perform.
Beyoncé and Adele will be competing for three of the major awards, so all eyes will be on them.
But don't rule out the chance for some surprises.
The Grammys always seem to have at least one winner or performance that has everyone talking the next day.
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards will air February 12 on CBS with James Corden of the "Late Late Show" serving as host.
If you love glamour and tradition, tune into the Academy Awards.
There is no bigger awards show than the Oscars.
Movie stars show up and show out. It really is Hollywood's most golden night.
It is also historically runs long, so be prepared to settle in for three-plus hours.
On the positive, if the show does go overtime -- and it will -- it just means more time with host Jimmy Kimmel.
The 89th Academy Awards will air February 26 on ABC.