Which awards show is right for you?

(CNN) With so many Hollywood award shows, it can be hard to tell one red carpet or trophy ceremony from the next.

Here's our guide to help navigate award season.

If you enjoy a good pub crawl and are into international affairs, watch the Golden Globes.

The Golden Globe award trophy.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) makes the selection of nominees for this awards show, which means it has more of a global mix of movies and television nominees.

And attendees are served alcohol, which often makes for more interesting acceptance speeches.

Read More