Police say they sold at least five babies in the past year

New Delhi (CNN) Police in Mumbai have arrested six people in connection with a baby smuggling ring.

The gang, five women and a man, would abduct babies in Mumbai and sell them to childless couples in other parts of India, according to senior police inspector Naresh Kasale.

The activities of the gang came to police attention when they received a complaint about a missing boy who had been kidnapped from his home in Mumbai.

The child was tracked down earlier this month and found with a gang member in Goa.

She confessed that the gang would kidnap babies and present them as their own to sell to customers for around 200,000 to 300,000 rupees ($3,000 to $3,600). In the past year they sold five babies in this fashion, Kasale said.

