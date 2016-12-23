Could a digital currency bring Africa closer to China?

Story highlights BitPesa's platform lets African companies pay Chinese suppliers via Bitcoin

The company hopes to make it easier to make Sino-African deals

Interest in the digital currency is growing in emerging markets

(CNN) The digital currency Bitcoin has no ties to sovereign states and only exists as zeros and ones in cyberspace.

Now, a Kenyan start up is bringing Africa closer to its biggest investor, China, by letting companies on the continent send payments to the Asian nation which are traded in Bitcoin.

Using BitPesa's website , users in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo can send money directly to bank accounts in China.

It's fast and could cut conventional money transfer costs by up to 60%, according to the company.

Until now African companies have had limited options for paying their Chinese suppliers in a swift and affordable way, says CEO Elizabeth Rossiello.

Read More