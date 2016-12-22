Breaking News

A look inside the Abu Walaa ISIS recruiting network

By Paul Cruickshank, CNN

Updated 10:51 AM ET, Sat December 24, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Federal prosecutor's office and the Federal Criminal Police Office ask for help with the reconnaissance to the attack on the Christmas market at the Berlin Memorial Church on December 19, 2016! On December 19, 2016, a saddle truck type Scania, along with trailers with a Polish license plate, arrived at the entrance of the Christmas market at the Ged‰chtniskirche am Breitscheidplatz. The vehicle captured numerous people on the Christmas market and came to a halt after 60-80 meters on the Budapest road. According to a testimony, a person was removed from the vehicle shortly thereafter, and has since been fleeting. The 24 year old Tunisian citizen Anis AMRI is urgently suspicious of this situation.
Federal prosecutor's office and the Federal Criminal Police Office ask for help with the reconnaissance to the attack on the Christmas market at the Berlin Memorial Church on December 19, 2016! On December 19, 2016, a saddle truck type Scania, along with trailers with a Polish license plate, arrived at the entrance of the Christmas market at the Ged‰chtniskirche am Breitscheidplatz. The vehicle captured numerous people on the Christmas market and came to a halt after 60-80 meters on the Budapest road. According to a testimony, a person was removed from the vehicle shortly thereafter, and has since been fleeting. The 24 year old Tunisian citizen Anis AMRI is urgently suspicious of this situation.

    JUST WATCHED

    Berlin terror suspect was on U.S. no-fly list

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(13 Videos)

Story highlights

  • The Abu Walaa ISIS recruiting network has been linked to the Berlin truck attack
  • Analysts say as many as 20 Germans who have joined ISIS have ties to this network

(CNN)New light has been shed on the German terrorist network behind the Berlin attack in 345 pages of German investigative files that CNN has obtained.

They reveal that Anis Amri, the Tunisian suspect in the truck attack, was part of an ISIS recruitment network that orbited around a radical preacher called Abu Walaa from al-Tamim, Iraq. The cleric, who styled himself as ISIS' representative to Germany, built up a national following among Islamist extremists in the European country.
    Full coverage

    Analysts tracking the network tell CNN as many as 20 Germans who have joined ISIS have ties to his network.
    Three arrested, including suspect's nephew
    The German jihadis, like some of their compatriots, had a penchant for bureaucratic subdivision, with leading proselytizers responsible for recruiting in particular regions.
    Read More
    Abu Walaa was the central figure in what prosecutors called a "nationwide network of salafi-jihadi indoctrinators, which are closely interlinked and act in a work sharing manner."
    Truck crashes into Berlin Christmas market
    Truck crashes into Berlin Christmas market

      JUST WATCHED

      Truck crashes into Berlin Christmas market

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Truck crashes into Berlin Christmas market 01:10
    The network even came up with a common curriculum to brainwash youngsters and persuade them to join ISIS. Their recruitment efforts were mainly based in the North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony regions of Germany, and they ran seminars in the towns of Dortmund, Hildesheim and Duisburg, which extremists from across the country visited. Supporters also downloaded Internet videos in which Abu Walaa's face was not featured, giving him the nickname the preacher without a face.
    Berlin attack: Fingerprints link manhunt suspect to truck
    Just like the so-called Zerkani ISIS recruiting network in Brussels, Belgium, the German network raised funds for jihadi travel through robberies. It also raised money through applications for fraudulent loans.
    Another leading figure in the Abu Walaa network was Boban Simeonovic, a 36-year-old German-Serbian from Dortmund who acted as a guru to Amri and had a reputation for fanaticism even in these radical circles.
    Simeonovic stressed to followers in Germany that there was a "state of war" in the country and attacks were necessary, according to the investigative files.
    Suspect Anis Amri was part of an ISIS recruitment network called Abu Walaa, investigative files show.
    Suspect Anis Amri was part of an ISIS recruitment network called Abu Walaa, investigative files show.
    Both Abu Walaa and Simeonovic were arrested in November, along with three other leading figures in the network. They were all charged with terrorism offenses.
    When Amri was preparing to travel to join ISIS in late 2015, Simeonovic took him and other jihadi wannabes on long hikes with backpacks to get them in shape and tried to arrange for him to leave the country through his contacts at a mosque in Hildelsheim. It is not clear why he was not able to travel.
    While in Germany, Amri communicated with the radical network using the encryption app Telegram, according to the investigative files.
    The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin is illuminated in the colors of the German flag on Tuesday, December 20, one day after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/19/europe/gallery/berlin-market-attack/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a truck crashed into a crowded Christmas market&lt;/a&gt; there. At least 12 people were killed and 48 injured in what police are investigating as a terrorist attack.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin is illuminated in the colors of the German flag on Tuesday, December 20, one day after a truck crashed into a crowded Christmas market there. At least 12 people were killed and 48 injured in what police are investigating as a terrorist attack.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 13
    A police officer places a candle at a makeshift memorial in Berlin on December 20.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    A police officer places a candle at a makeshift memorial in Berlin on December 20.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 13
    A woman is illuminated by candles as she cries in Berlin on December 20.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    A woman is illuminated by candles as she cries in Berlin on December 20.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 13
    A man prays at a Berlin memorial on December 20.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    A man prays at a Berlin memorial on December 20.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 13
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel lays flowers at the memorial on December 20. She is joined by, from left, Berlin Mayor Michael Muller, Minister of the Interior Thomas de Maiziere and Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel lays flowers at the memorial on December 20. She is joined by, from left, Berlin Mayor Michael Muller, Minister of the Interior Thomas de Maiziere and Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 13
    Merkel, bottom left, views the scene of the attack.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    Merkel, bottom left, views the scene of the attack.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 13
    A woman reacts near the crime scene on December 20.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    A woman reacts near the crime scene on December 20.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 13
    Mourners gather at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church near the crash site.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    Mourners gather at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church near the crash site.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 13
    A police officer holds her weapon near the market.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    A police officer holds her weapon near the market.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 13
    A woman lays flowers at a makeshift memorial across from the market.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    A woman lays flowers at a makeshift memorial across from the market.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 13
    A stall worker is comforted in the market area on December 20.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    A stall worker is comforted in the market area on December 20.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 13
    People attend a memorial service at St. Hedwig Cathedral in Berlin on December 20.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    People attend a memorial service at St. Hedwig Cathedral in Berlin on December 20.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 13
    A police van drives by Christmas decorations at a Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, on December 20. Police presence has been stepped up at Christmas markets across Germany following the attack in Berlin.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    A police van drives by Christmas decorations at a Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, on December 20. Police presence has been stepped up at Christmas markets across Germany following the attack in Berlin.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 13
    03 Berlin reax 122006 Berlin reax 122001 Berlin reax 122010 Berlin attack reaction09 Angela Merkel Berlin market attack 1220 RESTRICTED08 Angela Merkel Berlin market attack 122002 berlin attack reaction 122004 berlin attack reaction 1220 RESTRICTED04 berlin attack reaction 122001 berlin attack reaction 122003 berlin attack reaction 122006 berlin attack reaction 122002 Christmas market police Frankfurt RESTRICTED
    Sometime after his travel plans fell through, Amri started discussing launching an attack in Germany, according to a police informant in the network who was cited in the investigative files. Simeonovic was in favor of this and gave the Tunisian a place to hide, the police informant told German investigators.
    Other members of the Abu Walaa network discussed driving a truck full of gasoline with a bomb into a crowd, the police informant told investigators, according to the investigative files.
    German police arrest 2 brothers suspected of plotting shopping mall attack
    According to the investigative files, handwritten notes were found indicating that Simeonovic had direct contact with a number of German ISIS operatives in Syria, including the German convert Christian Emde and Silvio Koblitz, a recruit from Essen.
    The investigative files also include information from Anil O., a German-Turkish defector from ISIS tied to the network, now cooperating with German authorities. The defector claimed Abu Walaa had particular clout in Raqqa, Syria, because one of his former acolytes, a German ISIS operative named Lemke, was in charge of German members of the group's Amniyat security service and was in touch with Abu Muhammad al-Adnani, who until his death was the second most powerful figure in ISIS.

    CNN's Rebecca Hartmann contributed to this report