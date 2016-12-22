A look inside the Abu Walaa ISIS recruiting network

Story highlights The Abu Walaa ISIS recruiting network has been linked to the Berlin truck attack

Analysts tell CNN as many as 20 Germans who have joined ISIS have ties to this network

(CNN) New light has been shed on the German terrorist network behind the Berlin attack by 345 pages of German investigative files obtained by CNN.

They reveal the alleged Tunisian truck attacker Anis Amri was part of an ISIS recruitment network that orbited around a radical preacher called Abu Walaa from al-Tamim, Iraq. Walaa, who styled himself ISIS' representative to Germany, built up a national following among Islamist extremists in Germany.

Analysts tracking the network tell CNN as many as 20 Germans who have joined ISIS have ties to his network.

The German jihadis, like some of their compatriots, had a penchant for bureaucratic subdivision, with leading proselytizers responsible for recruiting in particular regions.

Abu Walaa was the central figure in what prosecutors called a "nationwide network of salafi-jihadi indoctrinators, which are closely interlinked and act in a work sharing manner."

JUST WATCHED Truck crashes into Berlin Christmas market Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Truck crashes into Berlin Christmas market 01:04

Read More