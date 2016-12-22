Story highlights Police say it was a false report

(CNN) Police in Ann Arbor say that a University of Michigan student's claim that a man threatened to light her hijab on fire did not occur. They said an investigation into the woman's report yielded virtually no evidence.

The student, who has not been publicly identified, had claimed that an unkempt man who appeared intoxicated had approached her near campus, displayed a lighter and threatened to light the garment. The student said that after she removed her hijab, the man fled.

After the incident was reported on November 11, police say they collaborated with the FBI and University of Michigan police on the investigation.

Lt. Matthew Lige of Ann Arbor police said that a number of factors contributed to the investigation's conclusion.

No surveillance video from the purported scene of the crime existed of either the alleged victim or the perpetrator. Additionally, Lige told CNN that there were inconsistencies in the student's statement, and that witnesses came forward that further invalidated the report.

