Story highlights The woman told two customers they were 'nobody'

The shoppers don't appear to respond and the mall wants to ban woman

(CNN) Looks like somebody's not filled with the holiday spirit.

A woman at a mall in Louisville, Kentucky, was ticked off at two fellow shoppers when she thought one of them jumped in front of her in the checkout line at J.C. Penney. She responded with a racially charged rant, captured on cellphone video by someone in the store.

"Go back to wherever the f*** you come from, lady," the angry woman says in the video, which has been viewed millions of times online. "Just because you come from another country, that don't make you nobody. You're nobody, as far as I'm concerned. Probably on welfare. The taxpayers probably paid for all that stuff."

The two female shoppers don't appear to respond to the woman's outburst, and it's unclear what exactly happened before the recording started.

Mall officials wants to find out who the woman is, so they can ban her.

