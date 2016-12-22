(CNN) Dr. Seuss himself would agree it was an "awful idea."

So much so it has landed a Florida woman in jail for being the ultimate Grinch, according to police.

Tammy Strickland, 38, is accused of masterminding an elaborate scam to steal donations from Toys for Tots, the United States Marine Corps Reserve charity that gives toys to children whose families cannot afford them.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced her arrest in a news conference Tuesday.

He held up a photo of the sinister green cartoon character who tries to steal Christmas.

