Vietnam by motorcycle: History and culture on two wheels

By Jarryd Salem, for CNN

Updated 6:26 PM ET, Thu December 22, 2016

The twisting pavement between Ha Giang and Dong Van along the Chinese border makes for some spectacular riding.
Dong Van RoadThe twisting pavement between Ha Giang and Dong Van along the Chinese border makes for some spectacular riding.
The beehive-like karsts in Tam Son are known as the Fairy Bosoms. Unique scenery like this makes northern Vietnam so appealing.
Ha Giang karstsThe beehive-like karsts in Tam Son are known as the Fairy Bosoms. Unique scenery like this makes northern Vietnam so appealing.
Fishing vessels wait in safe harbor outside of Chi Thanh in southern Vietnam.
Chi Thanh Fishing vessels wait in safe harbor outside of Chi Thanh in southern Vietnam.
The author rides through jungled terrain along the Western Ho Chi Minh Highway.
Ho Chi Minh Highway WestThe author rides through jungled terrain along the Western Ho Chi Minh Highway.
A rural stopover in Mai Chau allows riders to experience northern Vietnam&#39;s traditional farming ways. Affordable home stays can be found throughout the village.
Mai Chau farmingA rural stopover in Mai Chau allows riders to experience northern Vietnam's traditional farming ways. Affordable home stays can be found throughout the village.
A rainbow appears over the Western Ho Chi Minh Highway during a break in the rain. This remote section of road has become something of a legend for motorcyclists traversing the length of Vietnam.
Ho Chi Minh Highway WestA rainbow appears over the Western Ho Chi Minh Highway during a break in the rain. This remote section of road has become something of a legend for motorcyclists traversing the length of Vietnam.
Can Tho, the largest city in the Mekong Delta, is famous for its floating markets. Vendors can be found selling fresh produce, meat and fish out of their own boats.
Can ThoCan Tho, the largest city in the Mekong Delta, is famous for its floating markets. Vendors can be found selling fresh produce, meat and fish out of their own boats.
Just outside of Chi Thanh is Ganh Da Dia. This curious location has thousands of hexagonal, basalt columns rising on the edge of the South China Sea. Despite the similarities to the Giant&#39;s Causeway in Ireland, few tourists know about this place.
Ganh Da DiaJust outside of Chi Thanh is Ganh Da Dia. This curious location has thousands of hexagonal, basalt columns rising on the edge of the South China Sea. Despite the similarities to the Giant's Causeway in Ireland, few tourists know about this place.
Besides being home to two of the largest caves in the world, the quiet village of Phong Nha also houses incredible karst mountains, picturesque rice fields and enough adventure activities to ensure most travelers end up extending their stay.
Phong Nha rice fieldsBesides being home to two of the largest caves in the world, the quiet village of Phong Nha also houses incredible karst mountains, picturesque rice fields and enough adventure activities to ensure most travelers end up extending their stay.
Vendors clean and prepare grain to be sold at the floating markets in the Mekong Delta.
Steaming grainVendors clean and prepare grain to be sold at the floating markets in the Mekong Delta.
The deepest canyon in all of Southeast Asia can be found between Dong Van and Bao Lac. The Ma Pi Leng Pass is one of the most challenging rides in the country, but the sensational views into fading gorges create lasting memories.
Ma Pi LengThe deepest canyon in all of Southeast Asia can be found between Dong Van and Bao Lac. The Ma Pi Leng Pass is one of the most challenging rides in the country, but the sensational views into fading gorges create lasting memories.
The road from Than Uyen to Nghia Lo is lined with terraced rice fields that are carved into every acre of arable land. Few tourists ever make it to this part of Vietnam, meaning that motorcyclists make up the majority of visitors.
Than Uyen rice terracesThe road from Than Uyen to Nghia Lo is lined with terraced rice fields that are carved into every acre of arable land. Few tourists ever make it to this part of Vietnam, meaning that motorcyclists make up the majority of visitors.
Highway QL4D grips to the side of soaring mountains on the ride between Lai Chau and Sapa. These peaks are often shrouded in clouds, but the lucky few riders that get to experience the views will never forget them.
Sapa HighwayHighway QL4D grips to the side of soaring mountains on the ride between Lai Chau and Sapa. These peaks are often shrouded in clouds, but the lucky few riders that get to experience the views will never forget them.
Extra care must be taken along the northern route, as the roads are often left in disrepair.
Coc Pai RoadExtra care must be taken along the northern route, as the roads are often left in disrepair.
Riding a motorbike allows you to visit tiny villages that public buses can&#39;t get to. While it&#39;s foolish to believe you are the &quot;first foreigner&quot; a person has ever seen, it&#39;s not uncommon to spend time with villagers that have rarely connected with an international visitor before, such as this intensely curious young girl in Tan Hoa village.
Tan Hoa girl Riding a motorbike allows you to visit tiny villages that public buses can't get to. While it's foolish to believe you are the "first foreigner" a person has ever seen, it's not uncommon to spend time with villagers that have rarely connected with an international visitor before, such as this intensely curious young girl in Tan Hoa village.
Besides the thrill of exploring Vietnam&#39;s stunning landscapes, an important aspect to the ride is learning about the tragic war history that plagued the nation from 1954-1975. Outside of Khe Sanh is a fascinating open-air museum with tanks, planes, weapons and vehicles on display.
Khe Sanh tanksBesides the thrill of exploring Vietnam's stunning landscapes, an important aspect to the ride is learning about the tragic war history that plagued the nation from 1954-1975. Outside of Khe Sanh is a fascinating open-air museum with tanks, planes, weapons and vehicles on display.
  • Motorcycle tourism is on the rise in Vietnam
  • Despite being less popular, Vietnam's north offers a majestic mountainous ride

(CNN)Vietnam is a nation that moves on two wheels.

A 200,000-kilometer road network connects cities with farming villages, beach resorts to mountain escapes and dense jungles to a jagged coastline.
    Over 37 million scooters snake their way from the Mekong Delta in the south to the snow-dusted peaks on the Chinese border. It's the favored mode of transport for the 90 million people that call Vietnam home, and tourists are catching on.
    The country sees almost 8 million visitors every year, and recently a new type of traveler has started arriving -- motorcyclists.
    A popular tourist route connecting Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City has developed, with riders seeking history and culture to accompany adventure.
    Mechanic shops and backpacker hostels now fix and flip bikes by the hundreds to fearless foreigners.
    Intrigued, I ended up in Vietnam with my own two wheels.
    With no time frame and a curious desire to explore, I rode 10,000 kilometers. Here are a few of the highlights I experienced along the way.

    In search of the perfect ride

    Hanoi, the bustling capital, is the beginning for most motorcyclists in Vietnam.
    Some riders seek out the services of reputable companies like Flamingo Travel, Cuong's Motorcycle Adventures and FlipSide Tours, while young backpackers scour the streets in search of cheap, Chinese-built bikes.
    But while many purchase a motorcycle and head directly south, those in the know head north, aiming for Vietnam's majestic mountains.
    Vietnam's majestic north

    Offering an idyllic farming lifestyle, peaceful Mai Chau is an enchanting first stop on the northern loop before continuing towards the golden rice terraces in Nghia Loa, Than Uyen and Sapa.
    Home to the country's highest summit and gateway to the Hoàng Liên Son mountain range, Sapa has been a tourist hotspot for years.
    Most riders find themselves here for at least a night to experience cultural home stays with the Hmong people.
    Farther north, the real adventure begins, with a ride to Ha Giang via the ethnic markets in Bac Ha. Sizable Ha Giang is the entrance to the Dong Van Karst Geopark, a mountainous landscape on the border of China that requires special permits to visit.
    Arguably the most exquisite terrain in the entire country, the drive to Dong Van and onwards to Bao Lac is home to 17 minority groups, beehive-like peaks and the deepest canyon in Southeast Asia, Ma Pi Leng.
    Temperatures can plummet in these mountains and the rough roads can leave the body bruised and shaken, but the discomfort is canceled out by the thrill of experiencing Vietnam's most epic panoramas.
    Beyond the caves of Phong Nha

    Some 560 kilometers south of Hanoi lies a cave system that has kick-started the development of tourism in a region that was once one of the poorest in the nation.
    Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is best known for the recent discovery of the largest cave in the world, Hang Son Doong, and adventurers have since been flocking to the park and its bucolic village Phong Nha in droves.
    But there is more to the town than just the colossal caves.
    Set between glorious rice paddies and stunning karst mountains, Phong Nha and its amicable locals are so captivating that I decided to hang up my helmet and call it home for three months after first riding through.
    The "Cave Kingdom" has gone from relative obscurity to being one of the most visited tourist destinations in all of Southeast Asia. Enterprising locals have capitalized on Phong Nha's newfound fame and created a slew of fascinating excursions.
    Passionate local and community manager Dzung Le has set up new trekking and camping tours that highlight the best Phong Nha has to offer.
    Hai Nguyen, owner of the popular Bamboo Café, runs an excellent eco tour.
    "Conservation is not just about raising awareness to protect the forest," says Hai .
    "It is also about creating new long-term opportunities for the villagers. With more people showing an interest in the tour and the environment, more jobs are being created for the local people."
    Beyond the caves, Phong Nha is a blissful oasis, tranquil without being sleepy, and destined to be the real highlight of any Vietnam journey.
    Vietnam&#39;s Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is home to the world&#39;s largest cave -- a place few people have visited. Click through the gallery to see more images of this amazing underground world. This image shows how collapses caused by erosion leave openings through which incredible sunbeams penetrate, creating mesmerizing light shows.
    Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Vietnam's Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is home to the world's largest cave -- a place few people have visited. Click through the gallery to see more images of this amazing underground world. This image shows how collapses caused by erosion leave openings through which incredible sunbeams penetrate, creating mesmerizing light shows.
    From the second campsite inside Hang Son Doong visitors can stare out of an erosion hole (these are known as &quot;dolines&quot;) and catch stars glistening on a clear night.
    StargazingFrom the second campsite inside Hang Son Doong visitors can stare out of an erosion hole (these are known as "dolines") and catch stars glistening on a clear night.
    A strong crew of 20 porters, three guides, two caving experts, two chefs and two national park rangers assist on every expedition to Hang Son Doong. Just like the sherpas of Nepal it&#39;s the porters of Phong Nha who are the unsung heroes that make the adventure possible.
    Porter TrailA strong crew of 20 porters, three guides, two caving experts, two chefs and two national park rangers assist on every expedition to Hang Son Doong. Just like the sherpas of Nepal it's the porters of Phong Nha who are the unsung heroes that make the adventure possible.
    Sections of Hang Son Doong are so steep and perilous that ropes are required to help lower people safely through them.
    Abseiling into darknessSections of Hang Son Doong are so steep and perilous that ropes are required to help lower people safely through them.
    The enormous exit of Hang En, the third largest cave in the world, is more than 120-meter high and 140-meter wide.
    Hang En exitThe enormous exit of Hang En, the third largest cave in the world, is more than 120-meter high and 140-meter wide.
    The climb down from a section known as the &quot;Garden of Edam&quot; leads to the second campsite in Hang Son Doong.
    Doline 2 CampsiteThe climb down from a section known as the "Garden of Edam" leads to the second campsite in Hang Son Doong.
    While most people who take the five-day expedition to Hang Son Doong invest in high quality equipment and clothing, the porters and guides of Phong Nha prefer to do the trek in pairs of plastic sandals that are bought in the local market for $2.
    Fancy footwearWhile most people who take the five-day expedition to Hang Son Doong invest in high quality equipment and clothing, the porters and guides of Phong Nha prefer to do the trek in pairs of plastic sandals that are bought in the local market for $2.
    Limestone formations such as stalagmites and stalactites are formed when water containing dissolved calcium carbonate drips through the cave&#39;s ceiling and creates minuscule rings. Over millions of years, these tiny minerals grow in a collection of striking and often beautiful shapes.
    End of Son DoongLimestone formations such as stalagmites and stalactites are formed when water containing dissolved calcium carbonate drips through the cave's ceiling and creates minuscule rings. Over millions of years, these tiny minerals grow in a collection of striking and often beautiful shapes.
    The Rao Thuong River flows fast through the Son Doong cave system, continuously carving new chambers and passages. During the wet season the river floods to dizzying levels, halting any chance of exploration through the caves or jungle.
    Rao Thuong RiverThe Rao Thuong River flows fast through the Son Doong cave system, continuously carving new chambers and passages. During the wet season the river floods to dizzying levels, halting any chance of exploration through the caves or jungle.
    The first and last nights of the expedition are spent camping inside Hang En, which is considered to be one of the most spectacular campsites in all of Asia.
    Hang En campsiteThe first and last nights of the expedition are spent camping inside Hang En, which is considered to be one of the most spectacular campsites in all of Asia.
    Entertainment comes in many forms when you spend days on end inside a cave. Card games are popular, as is singing songs and drinking potent, locally brewed rice wine. The Vietnamese porters take pride in their strength and agility and are constantly challenging each other to show off their skills.
    Arm wrestlingEntertainment comes in many forms when you spend days on end inside a cave. Card games are popular, as is singing songs and drinking potent, locally brewed rice wine. The Vietnamese porters take pride in their strength and agility and are constantly challenging each other to show off their skills.
    Not all of the magnificent formations that can be found in Hang Son Doong are massive. Towards the end of the chambers rare, spherical &quot;cave pearls&quot; are also found. These are formed when tiny pieces of sediment collect calcium salt layers over thousands of years.
    Cave pearlsNot all of the magnificent formations that can be found in Hang Son Doong are massive. Towards the end of the chambers rare, spherical "cave pearls" are also found. These are formed when tiny pieces of sediment collect calcium salt layers over thousands of years.
    Hang Son Doong is so massive that it contains its own jungle, underground river and localized weather system. Clouds form inside the cave and spew out from the exits and dolines, which gave the first explorers a clue as to how large Hang Son Doong really is.
    Entering the jungleHang Son Doong is so massive that it contains its own jungle, underground river and localized weather system. Clouds form inside the cave and spew out from the exits and dolines, which gave the first explorers a clue as to how large Hang Son Doong really is.
    A narrow passageway connects the two sections of Hang En.
    Narrow Hang EnA narrow passageway connects the two sections of Hang En.
    There is only one village inside the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, known as Ban Doong. Around 40 Bru-Van Kieu ethnic minority people live in this isolated location, which can only be reached by foot. The two elders of the village happily welcome trekkers who must pass through their humble home to reach Hang E and Hang Son Doong.
    Ban Doong eldersThere is only one village inside the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, known as Ban Doong. Around 40 Bru-Van Kieu ethnic minority people live in this isolated location, which can only be reached by foot. The two elders of the village happily welcome trekkers who must pass through their humble home to reach Hang E and Hang Son Doong.
    Navigating the Ho Chi Minh Trail

    One of the greatest military achievements of the 20th century winds its way through the dense forests of Central Vietnam.
    During the Indochina and Vietnam Wars a series of paths connected the powers in the north with the soldiers in south. Collectively known as the Ho Chi Minh Trails, they were an entire system of hidden transport routes that crossed through the jungles, over borders and even out to sea.
    Today, the sealed Ho Chi Minh Highway follows the inland passage through some of the country's deepest jungle.
    Most motorcyclists choose to follow this route, and the Western Ho Chi Minh Highway is the most fabled section of all.
    From Phong Nha, the road cuts through the canopy, offering 240 kilometers of twisting, narrow pavement.
    Only a handful of settlements are scattered along the way, making this one of the most remote trips in the country.
    The highway ends at historic Khe Sanh, the location of an infamous battle during the Vietnam War.
    A visit to the open-air museum, scattered with tanks, vehicles and aircraft from the war is an integral part of the journey.
    This day's ride requires extra concentration and preparation. A breakdown or accident here could result in hours without seeing another person.
    But, ultimately, that just adds to the appeal.
    Fishing villages and coastal delights

    Vietnam&#39;s relatively unknown &quot;Giant&#39;s Causeway&quot; lies on an extraordinary ocean ride.
    Vietnam's relatively unknown "Giant's Causeway" lies on an extraordinary ocean ride.
    A first-timer to Vietnam can be forgiven for looking at a map and assuming the best scenery will be found on Highway 1.
    While appearing to hug the coast, the reality is that this road is treacherous and in constant disrepair.
    However, there are stretches of coastal splendor that can be enjoyed with enough research.
    The renowned Hai Van Pass, made famous in an episode of "Top Gear," winds between the cities of Hue and Da Nang, with pillboxes giving a historical element to complement the ocean vistas.
    To avoid the stream of tourists plying this pass, venture farther south to Chi Thanh.
    Here lies Ganh Da Dia, Vietnam's own Giant's Causeway, and an extraordinary ocean ride that ends in Quy Nhon.
    Riders rarely traverse these paved roads that connect fishing villages with rice fields.
    Highway 1 roars only kilometers farther inland, but here wandering buffalo will be your main hazard.
    A few days of palm-shade repose at the legendary Jungle Beach will prepare the body for the final stretch.
    Floating Markets of the Mekong Delta

    A proper Vietnam roadtrip isn&#39;t complete without a visit to a local floating market.
    A proper Vietnam roadtrip isn't complete without a visit to a local floating market.
    The Mekong River flows 4,350 kilometers from its origins in the Himalayas through seven different countries, eventually spilling into the South China Sea.
    Riding south from Ho Chi Minh City leads to the pulsating Mekong Delta. Teeming with wildlife and lush mangroves, here the locals live in harmony with the mighty river.
    The delta forms a labyrinth of narrow alleys that are best explored by boat. In the larger sections vendors sell fresh produce and fish from their vessels in charismatic floating markets.
    A loop back towards Saigon signs off the final chapter of this motorcycle journey.
    The city is filled with a new batch of eager motorcyclists, also searching for their perfect ride.
    Over pho and iced coffee, stories are traded and keys exchanged. Soon they, too, are ready to head north and discover the wonders that make up this magnificent country.

    Before you go

    The potential for danger on trip of this nature cannot be discounted. The roads are unfamiliar and often in shambles, and the riding style of locals can be described as haphazard at best.
    It's all too common to see young, inexperienced riders sporting a pair of sandals and no helmet, turning a blind eye to the other riders they meet wrapped in bandages from their accidents.
    Before tackling Vietnam on two wheels, consider the risks and invest in protective equipment.
    Still, for those with the skills, good judgment and a sense of adventure, the trip will go down as one of life's most thrilling and educational journeys.
    Jarryd Salem is a freelance travel writer who has been exploring the world since 2007. More of his stories can be found at Nomadasaurus.com.