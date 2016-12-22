Story highlights Federer out with knee injury for six months

Swiss now training, pain-free

London (CNN) Roger Federer stepped up his highly-anticipated comeback to tennis after a six-month injury break with a practice session broadcast live from Dubai on his social media accounts.

The session, shown on Federer's Twitter and Periscope accounts, has been watched by nearly 500,000 people.

The 17-time grand slam champion has been off the men's circuit since he lost to Canada's Milos Raonic in the Wimbledon semifinals in July with a knee injury.

Driving himself to practice while being filmed by his coach, Ivan Ljubicic, Federer said he "couldn't wait to start" the 2017 season.

"So excited to be playing again, I have no pain now," Federer said.