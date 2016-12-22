Breaking News

Sydney-Hobart 2016: Race record set to topple?

By Rob Hodgetts

Updated 6:08 AM ET, Thu December 22, 2016

The annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race pits crews from all over the world against each other in a notorious and challenging 628 nautical mile dash from Australia&#39;s east coast to the island of Tasmania.
The annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race pits crews from all over the world against each other in a notorious and challenging 628 nautical mile dash from Australia's east coast to the island of Tasmania.
Setting off from Sydney harbor on Monday 26 December, the yachts pass the famous Opera House before hitting the open ocean and eventually finishing in the Tasmanian capital of Hobart.
Setting off from Sydney harbor on Monday 26 December, the yachts pass the famous Opera House before hitting the open ocean and eventually finishing in the Tasmanian capital of Hobart.
Although the race is held in Australian summertime, the fleet will encounter high winds and stormy waters along the way. It is common for many starters to retire before the race is up. In 2015, only 71% of entries successfully navigated the Tasman sea.
Although the race is held in Australian summertime, the fleet will encounter high winds and stormy waters along the way. It is common for many starters to retire before the race is up. In 2015, only 71% of entries successfully navigated the Tasman sea.
The rewards for the winner are rich. Close to 100 yachts are competing in this year&#39;s event in a bid to capture a Rolex timepiece and the coveted Tattersall&#39;s Cup.
The rewards for the winner are rich. Close to 100 yachts are competing in this year's event in a bid to capture a Rolex timepiece and the coveted Tattersall's Cup.
Australian supermaxi yacht Wild Oats XI has crossed the line first on a record eight occasions, dominating proceedings since her first entry in 2005.
Australian supermaxi yacht Wild Oats XI has crossed the line first on a record eight occasions, dominating proceedings since her first entry in 2005.
The state-of-the-art vessel, skippered by Mark Richards, also holds the record for the fastest finish. Long considered the &#39;holy grail&#39; of the race, Wild Oats XI managed to reach Hobart in under two days -- crossing the line in one day 18h 23m 12s four years ago.
The state-of-the-art vessel, skippered by Mark Richards, also holds the record for the fastest finish. Long considered the 'holy grail' of the race, Wild Oats XI managed to reach Hobart in under two days -- crossing the line in one day 18h 23m 12s four years ago.
Under new ownership this year, Scallywag is expected to challenge the eight-time champion for the overall crown. Having contested her first Sydney-Hobart in 2014, finishing third -- and then second in 2015 -- the crew of Scallywag will hope hope to gone one better in this year&#39;s race.
Under new ownership this year, Scallywag is expected to challenge the eight-time champion for the overall crown. Having contested her first Sydney-Hobart in 2014, finishing third -- and then second in 2015 -- the crew of Scallywag will hope hope to gone one better in this year's race.
Their task is made easier by the absence of last year&#39;s winner, Comanche. The 100 Supermaxi crossed the line in two days 8h 58m 30s but won&#39;t be back for a shot at the trophy this year. Instead, the Comanche crew have been busy &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.yachtingworld.com/news/100ft-super-maxi-comanche-smashes-the-transatlantic-record-88479&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;setting a new transatlantic record&lt;/a&gt;, making the crossing in just five days, 14 hours and 21 minutes, averaging speeds of more than 21 knots.
Their task is made easier by the absence of last year's winner, Comanche. The 100 Supermaxi crossed the line in two days 8h 58m 30s but won't be back for a shot at the trophy this year. Instead, the Comanche crew have been busy setting a new transatlantic record, making the crossing in just five days, 14 hours and 21 minutes, averaging speeds of more than 21 knots.
Early forecasts for this year&#39;s 72nd edition suggest strong breezes could propel the 90-strong fleet across the Bass Strait, around Tasman Island and up the Derwent River in record time.
Early forecasts for this year's 72nd edition suggest strong breezes could propel the 90-strong fleet across the Bass Strait, around Tasman Island and up the Derwent River in record time.
Who will win the 72nd Sydney Hobart yacht race?
Who will win the 72nd Sydney Hobart yacht race? Comment on our CNN Sport Facebook page and have your say today.
Story highlights

  • 72nd Sydney-Hobart sets sail on December 26
  • Fleet on 90 to race to Tasmania
  • Race record is 18 hrs 3min 12sec

(CNN)It is one of the most famous, and feared, yacht races in the world and offers its competitors the perfect cold-turkey cure for Christmas blues.

The Sydney-Hobart is the annual 628-nautical mile dash down the New South Wales coast to Tasmania beginning on Boxing Day, December 26.
    Alongside events such as the Melbourne Cup on Australia's sporting landscape, the race pits amateurs and professionals together in yachts ranging in length from 30ft to 100ft.

    'Mission'

    Early forecasts for this year's 72nd edition suggest strong breezes could propel the 90-strong fleet across the Bass Strait, around Tasman Island and up the Derwent River in record time.
    Wild Oats XI, which won overall on debut in 2005 and again in 2012, set the fastest time of one day 18 hrs 3min 12sec in 2012.
    But the eight-time line honors winner, which was owned by the late wine magnate Bob Oatley, is looking to make amends for an early retirement last year because of a storm-damaged mainsail on the first night.
    "We're on a mission, to redeem ourselves, to ourselves, more than anything," skipper Mark Richards told Scuttlebutt.
    Wild Oats XI faces three rivals in the 100ft supermaxi class -- Perpetual Loyal also retired 12 months ago, while Scallywag (ex Ragamuffin 100 owned by Syd Fischer) and Ludde Ingvall's newly revamped CQS, previously known as former winner Nicorette.
    Also in the tussle for line honors is the New Zealand 80-footer Beau Geste and the 70-foot around-the-world racers Black Jack, Giacomo and Maserati.
    The timing of a southerly front which could slow progress will determine whether the record is viable for the leaders, who can reach speeds of up to 30 knots with a favorable wind behind.
    "The race record is definitely on the cards," top meteorologist Roger Badham told the Courier-Mail.
    US entry Comanche won line honors last year in two days, eight hours, 58 minutes and 30 seconds, but is not back to defend the title.
    Last year's winner of the Tattersall's Cup, the overall handicap prize, was the TP 52 Balance and financier Paul Clitheroe's team will line up in Sydney Harbor at 1pm for another shot at glory.
    Matt Allen, skipper of the 52ft Ichi Ban, is another eying the overall crown.
    Nine yachts set sail in the first edition of the race in 1945, when Rani set the inaugural record of six days 14 hrs 22 min 0 secs.
    The race gained worldwide notoriety in 1998 when a savage storm sank five boats and claimed the lives of six sailors.