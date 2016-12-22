Sydney-Hobart 2016: Race record set to topple?

Story highlights 72nd Sydney-Hobart sets sail on December 26

Fleet on 90 to race to Tasmania

Race record is 18 hrs 3min 12sec

(CNN) It is one of the most famous, and feared, yacht races in the world and offers its competitors the perfect cold-turkey cure for Christmas blues.

The Sydney-Hobart is the annual 628-nautical mile dash down the New South Wales coast to Tasmania beginning on Boxing Day, December 26.

Alongside events such as the Melbourne Cup on Australia's sporting landscape, the race pits amateurs and professionals together in yachts ranging in length from 30ft to 100ft.

'Mission'

Early forecasts for this year's 72nd edition suggest strong breezes could propel the 90-strong fleet across the Bass Strait, around Tasman Island and up the Derwent River in record time.

