(CNN) The safety and health of rugby players is under intense scrutiny after George North -- one of the sport's global stars -- was knocked unconscious during a game but was later allowed to return to the field of play.

And a leading doctor, who has played international rugby, has gone as far as to suggest the sport's system for dealing with head injuries "isn't fit for purpose."

"World Rugby are totally to blame for this," O'Driscoll, who played international rugby for Ireland, told Thursday's CNN World Sport show.

O'Driscoll, who also sits on rugby and tennis anti-doping bodies, resigned from his role as World Rugby medical adviser in 2012 due to his disagreement with the in-game medical protocols surrounding concussion.

"For the last four years they have experimented with a return to play protocol for a player who has shown signs and symptoms of concussion, and this protocol is not fit for purpose," he added.

World Rugby declined to give a statement to CNN, but last month its CEO Brett Gosper told World Sport that "player welfare is our No. 1 priority."

"We do so much in the area of prevention, treatment, management, education around player welfare, we believe the sport has never been safer to play," he said.

Fifth head injury

Wales international North suffered the head injury in an Aviva Premiership match -- English rugby's top club competition -- between Leicester Tigers and Northampton Saints on December 3. It was his fifth head injury in two years.

World Rugby laws state that all players who suffer a head injury must undergo a pitch side assessment. The Northampton doctors didn't realize during North's assessment that the winger had in fact been knocked unconscious -- which should have meant that he didn't return to the pitch.

"Such instances have happened time and again," O'Driscoll said.

"It's the second time with this player that he's been unconscious on the field and passes the protocol ... it's gone on for years now, even though they've kept changing this experiment and changing the ground of it.

"We're probably doing all we can at the moment in the light of current knowledge ... but what we're not doing right is treating them on the day of the game. When we take off a player he's got to stay off."

A review panel ruled Wednesday that Northampton would face no sanction, but did state that the winger should not have been returned to the field.

North's worrying history

North is one of the brightest stars in world rugby, known for his pace, power and ability to score spectacular solo tries.

The 24-year-old has already won 65 caps for Wales, scoring 27 tries. He played in every game of the British and Irish Lions' tour of Australia in 2013, scoring two tries.

However, his career has been blighted by concussion injuries.

Between November 2014 and March 2015, the winger suffered four blows to the head, including two in one game. The recent incident was the second time North had been knocked unconscious.

His history has raised concerns surrounding his long-term health and rugby-playing future.

After this month's game, North tweeted: "Thanks for all the messages. I am okay. I landed on my neck and was worried about it. Thanks to the medics for checking me out properly. I can't help but feel I won't be looking left or right for a few days."

Neuroscience research

In the US, the issue of concussion has become a major issue for the NFL.

In September, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced an initiative intended to increase the safety of the game, specifically by preventing, diagnosing and treating head injuries.

As part of the initiative, Goodell said, the league and its 32 club owners will provide $100 million in support of engineering advancements and medical research -- in addition to the $100 million previously pledged by the league to medical and neuroscience research.

"I am worried," said O'Driscoll, referring to North. "If he was an amateur player I would do everything I possibly could to stop him. I think he's not been kept off nearly long enough with these three weeks.

"If he's left with neurological problems of any kind, he should be stopped from playing the game. If he fully recovers for some time, then I think he has to look at it, his family have to look at it, and he has to be told all the dangers he's been exposed to."

Although he has returned to training, Northampton announced Thursday that North would not be selected for the club's upcoming game against Sale Sharks, as well as re-affirming faith in its medical staff.

"The club's management remains absolutely confident in the expertise, professionalism and commitment of our medical teams," reads a statement on the club website , "and is encouraged to see that the Concussion Management Review Group has found that the medics had nothing other than player welfare in mind during this incident."

O'Driscoll, who is the uncle of former Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll, is not the only medical authority to disagree with the way North's injury has been handled.

Headway , the brain injury association, released a statement saying that "serious questions have to be asked regarding the protocols: are they fit for purpose and are they being properly enforced.

"It is essential that a safety-first approach is taken. If a concussion is suspected clubs should ensure that the principle of 'if in doubt, sit it out!' is applied."