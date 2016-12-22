Story highlights Trump publicly urged Obama to reject a UN resolution rebuking Israel

Obama administration officials say a string of public splits between Trump and Obama runs afoul of a longstanding custom observed by past incoming presidents to withhold statements or remarks that might be seen as contradictory to the sitting administration

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump isn't waiting until Inauguration Day to assert his posture on foreign policy, even in areas plainly at odds with the sitting commander-in-chief.

On sensitive issues of diplomacy and national security, Trump has displayed a continued willingness to pressure and contradict President Barack Obama, eschewing a "one president at a time" policy that Obama insists must govern the peaceful transition of power.

The most forceful example came Thursday, as diplomats at the United Nations were preparing for a vote in the Security Council on a resolution rebuking Israel for its settlement activity in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. In a morning statement, Trump urged Obama to reject the measure, arguing it "puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis."

The vote was postponed. But at the time Trump's statement emerged, the Obama administration was still debating whether to abstain and let the measure pass, a gesture that would have been in line with the White House's vocal objections to settlement activity on lands claimed by the Palestinians.

Trump's team informed Obama administration officials ahead of time they were planning to release the statement, according to Jason Miller, a transition spokesman. A national security spokesman for the White House declined to characterize how the message was received.

