Washington (CNN) Labor Secretary Tom Perez is set to receive the endorsements of four governors Thursday in his bid to become the next Democratic National Committee chair.

Virginia's Terry McAuliffe, Colorado's John Hickenlooper, Rhode Island's Gina Raimondo and Louisiana's John Bel Edwards are announcing their support for Perez.

In a statement, Hickenlooper said the two worked together to reform Denver's police department when Perez worked at the Justice Department.

"I can tell you firsthand that Tom's work has made an actual difference in the lives of countless Americans. I've watched him lead large, complex organizations to success, and I know he will do the same at the DNC," Hickenlooper said, calling Perez "an organizer, a progressive, and someone who delivers results."

The backing of four of the nation's 17 Democratic governors gives Perez a counter to the powerful backing his strongest opponent, Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota, has already received on Capitol Hill.

