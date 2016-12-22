Rockettes to perform at Trump's inauguration

Story highlights The Rockettes also performed at George W. Bush's 2001 presidential inauguration

Washington (CNN) Looks like President-elect Donald Trump will be holding an Inauguration Day Spectacular.

Inaugural committee spokesman Boris Epshteyn told CNN's Brooke Baldwin Thursday that the Radio City Rockettes will perform at the Washington ceremony next month.

"We're extremely excited. We've had a ton of great performers, entertainers, and just Americans reaching out wanting to be a part [of it]. And I can announce right now on your air that the Radio City Rockettes will be taking part in the inauguration celebration," he said.

The Rockettes are among high-profile performers booked so far for the inauguration, which has so far failed to attract the kind of star power that came to President Barack Obama's inaugurations. Some major acts, such as Elton John , have declined to perform at Trump's ceremony.

Apparently acknowledging the issue, Trump tweeted Thursday night, "The so-called 'A' list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!"

