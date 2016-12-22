NC's Cooper says GOP 'broke its word,' pledges to sue

Story highlights North Carolina's next governor heads into a tense, partisan fight

He pledged to sue his opposition party for overreach

(CNN) North Carolina Gov.-elect Roy Cooper said Thursday the state GOP "broke its word" on a deal to repeal the "bathroom bill" and pledged once again to sue the GOP for moves to curtail his powers and advantaging the GOP in election years.

Since Cooper narrowly defeated incumbent Republican Gov. Pat McCrory in a drawn-out election last month, the state Republican Party has moved swiftly to curtail the Democrat's future authority on several matters and advantaging the GOP in election years.

Earlier this week, the North Carolina legislature failed to repeal the state's controversial "bathroom bill" in a special session. Cooper told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead" that the failure was a result of dishonesty on the part of the GOP, which holds majorities in both the state House and Senate.

"The Republican legislative leadership broke its word. It said that if the Charlotte City Council would repeal its ordinance, then they would fully repeal House Bill 2. But what happened was is that they refused to put a House Bill 2 repeal bill on the floor of both the House and the Senate," Cooper said.

