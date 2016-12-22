Conway: Trump will not pursue immigration ban based solely on religion

(CNN) Kellyanne Conway, President-elect Donald Trump's former campaign manager and newly named White House aide, said Thursday the new administration would not pursue a ban on Muslims solely based on their religion.

Asked repeatedly if an individual's religious affiliation would trigger heightened scrutiny, Conway said, "No."

Instead, Trump will focus more on the country of origin, Conway said.

"You're going back to over a year ago in what he said about the (Muslim) ban versus what he said later about it, when he made it much more specific and talked about countries where we know that they've got a higher propensity of training and exporting terrorists," she told CNN's Chris Cuomo during an interview on "New Day," after he prodded her to share more details.

Conway also denied that Trump has changed his position.

