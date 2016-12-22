Man removed from flight after allegedly harassing Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner

Story highlights Someone allegedly harassed Trump's eldest daughter and her husband onboard a flight

JetBlue said it forced the man to exit the plane

(CNN) JetBlue forced a man off a Thursday morning flight after an apparent incident involving Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who was also aboard the plane.

Matthew Lasner tweeted about the incident and said his husband was kicked off the flight from New York's John F. Kennedy airport after a flight attendant overheard a man "expressing displeasure" about President-elect Donald Trump's eldest daughter and her husband, who has become a key adviser to the incoming commander in chief.

Another now-deleted tweet posted to Lasner's account at 8:29 a.m. ET said, "Ivanka and Jared at JFK TF, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them. #banalityofevil"

Marc Scheff, who was seated in front of Trump on the plane, confirmed the incident in an interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow on "OutFront."

Scheff described the man as "shaking" and "visibly agitated."

