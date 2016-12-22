Kellyanne Conway lands top WH job in Trump administration

Story highlights Kellyanne Conway, Trump's former campaign manager, was appointed as counselor to the President

Conway was a fixture of Trump's inner circle during his campaign

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump tapped former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway as "counselor to the president," the presidential transition team announced Thursday morning.

The transition team said Conway, the first female campaign manager to win a presidential race, will work with White House senior leadership on messaging and to help execute the administration's legislative priorities.

"In her position, Conway will continue her role as a close adviser to the President and will work with senior leadership to effectively message and execute the Administration's legislative priorities and actions," the Trump transition said in a statement.

Conway's role would be similar to Karen Hughes' position in the Bush 43 administration -- placing her close to the President, and handing her responsibility for much of the big-picture communication duties for the White House, a transition source told CNN's Jim Acosta.

