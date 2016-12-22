The last 24 hours of Trump

Story highlights Trump has displayed a continued willingness to pressure and contradict President Barack Obama

Trump's statements on Thursday were astonishing, even by his standards

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump long ago earned a reputation for being unpredictable in his statements, but he outdid himself on Thursday.

In the span of just a few hours, Trump shook international relations by undercutting the Obama administration over a UN resolution on Israeli settlements, indicated he would ramp up nuclear competition with Russia and then jolted a major defense contractor -- and its shareholders -- by suggesting he would ask Boeing to replace a fighter jet being made by Lockheed Martin.

Here's a look at his day:

Israeli settlements

THE TIME: 11:37 a.m. ET

