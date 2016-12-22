Will 2017 be lucky for Vladimir Putin?

Story highlights Ben Nimmo: The year could yet prove even better for the Kremlin than 2016

Ben Nimmo is a senior fellow, information defense, at the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab. He was a NATO press officer from 2011 to 2014. He is on Twitter @benimmo. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) The world seemed to tilt toward Vladimir Putin's Russia in 2016. Donald Trump was voted in; Britain voted out.

The international community watched ineffectively as the Russian and Syrian air forces cluster-bombed Aleppo , and as international investigators stated that Russia had provided the weapon that shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17.

Next year could yet prove even better for the Kremlin. Elections are due in France, Germany and perhaps Italy, with pro-Russia candidates on the rise in all three.

Trans-Atlantic unity on sanctions is under ever-increasing pressure, at least rhetorically.

The ruthless campaign to break Aleppo and restore Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to power appears to be succeeding.