Angela Merkel may be the biggest loser of 2017

Nile Gardiner is the director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation and a former aide to the late British Prime Minister. Opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) She once strode across the European stage like a colossus.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel used to be the de facto leader of mainland Europe, the guardian of the continent's liberal ideals, champion of European unity and standard bearer of German economic dominance and prowess.

A police van drives by Christmas decorations at a Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, on December 20. Police presence has been stepped up at Christmas markets across Germany following the attack in Berlin.

A police van drives by Christmas decorations at a Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, on December 20. Police presence has been stepped up at Christmas markets across Germany following the attack in Berlin.

People attend a memorial service at St. Hedwig Cathedral in Berlin on December 20.

People attend a memorial service at St. Hedwig Cathedral in Berlin on December 20.

A stall worker is comforted in the market area on December 20.

A stall worker is comforted in the market area on December 20.

A woman lays flowers at a makeshift memorial across from the market.

A woman lays flowers at a makeshift memorial across from the market.

A police officer holds her weapon near the market.

A police officer holds her weapon near the market.

Mourners gather at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church near the crash site.

Mourners gather at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church near the crash site.

A woman reacts near the crime scene on December 20.

A woman reacts near the crime scene on December 20.

Merkel, bottom left, views the scene of the attack.

Merkel, bottom left, views the scene of the attack.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel lays flowers at the memorial on December 20. She is joined by, from left, Berlin Mayor Michael Muller, Minister of the Interior Thomas de Maiziere and Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel lays flowers at the memorial on December 20. She is joined by, from left, Berlin Mayor Michael Muller, Minister of the Interior Thomas de Maiziere and Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

A woman is illuminated by candles as she cries in Berlin on December 20.

A woman is illuminated by candles as she cries in Berlin on December 20.

A police officer places a candle at a makeshift memorial in Berlin on December 20.

A police officer places a candle at a makeshift memorial in Berlin on December 20.

Merkel's naive liberalism?

Merkel's popularity had already fallen to a five-year low before this latest terror attack, with an approval rating in September of just 45%.

It will likely plunge even further in the coming weeks as public outrage swells, with discontent in the ranks of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union and its Christian Social Union partners certain to grow.

Merkel will represent her party in the German federal elections next fall, but if she is returned to office for a fourth time, it may be as a significantly diminished figure.

The Berlin attack is sending shock waves across an increasingly nervous Europe , and will intensify the criticism from other European leaders, especially in Eastern and Central Europe, of Merkel's migrant policy, which has left the rest of the continent in a far more vulnerable position.

Merkel has elevated a naive liberal humanitarianism over the national security of her own country. Nile Gardiner

Merkel's stance on the refugee crisis was strongly rejected by the rising powers in the east, including Poland and Hungary.

German power within the European Union was once formidable.

Today, it is increasingly challenged and rejected.

Clinging to European project

Unlike her British counterpart, Theresa May, Merkel looks remarkably out of touch with the winds of change sweeping through Europe, ignoring the growing calls for greater sovereignty and control over national borders.

She clings to a withering European project, ardently defending the European single currency while extolling the principle of freedom of movement across Europe in the face of mounting unease and fear at home and abroad.

She is also seemingly unwilling to confront the sheer scale of the Islamist terror threat to Europe, and to acknowledge the fact that her own refugee policies have greatly exacerbated the dangers.

JUST WATCHED Populism: What next after Trump and Brexit? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Populism: What next after Trump and Brexit? 02:30

Incredibly, Merkel has elevated a naive liberal humanitarianism over the national security of her own country.

The deep-seated problems facing Merkel are part of a broader long-term decline of German power.

In the coming decades, Germany will wrestle with a dramatically falling population and reduced economic competitiveness.

Merkel's heyday in the first decade of this century will likely be remembered as the highpoint of modern post-war Germany Nile Gardiner

Great Britain is already on course to be Europe's largest economy by 2030, according to the Centre for Economic and Business Research, and will overtake Germany as the most populous nation in Western Europe by the middle of the century.

Merkel's heyday in the first decade of this century will likely be remembered as the highpoint of modern post-war Germany.

Stay up to date on the latest opinion, analysis and conversations through social media. Join us at Facebook/CNNOpinion and follow us @CNNOpinion on Twitter. We welcome your ideas and comments.

But the challenges faced by Germany today are significantly greater than they were just a few years ago.

Germany's Chancellor must act decisively in the face of the mounting terror threat, and regain control of her own country's borders.

Europe is dramatically changing, and Merkel must be prepared to adapt with it.