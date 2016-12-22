Alleged rape in Minnesota should horrify every father

Story highlights Issac Bailey: Minnesota football players allegedly gang-raped woman. As a dad I'm horrified at thought young men stood by

(CNN) I made my son read the 80-page report about an alleged gang rape at the University of Minnesota in September. In an age in which we are putting into the White House a man who casually bragged about sexual assault, fathers hoping to raise boys who become men who treat women as equals don't have the luxury of looking away when the horrific happens to a female stranger instead of a well-known loved one.

That we had that luxury for so many years is among the many reasons awful things keep happening.

I'll leave the legal wrangling to others, whether there should have been criminal charges, or if the alleged victim should prevail in civil proceedings. And I don't believe this means the young men involved are monsters.

As a father, though, I'm horrified that none of the young men -- alleged perpetrators, between 10 to 20 of them -- thought to use his power to protect the victim, or if that's too paternalistic, protected his teammates from themselves.

As a father, I'd be horrified if my son put his or his friends' own momentary self-interests above common decency, no matter what I know about the potentially corrupting power of crowds and the seemingly uncontrollable hormones and undeveloped impulse centers of young men.