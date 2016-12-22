(CNN) The Syrian regime says it has taken full control of Aleppo, state-run media announced Thursday, marking a major turning point in the country's five-year civil war.

Government forces and their allies now control eastern Aleppo, ending more than four years of rebel rule there.

The battle came from both the ground and sky. President Bashar al-Assad's troops and supporting militias entered eastern Aleppo by ground in late November. The regime and Russia -- its most powerful ally -- have decimated neighborhoods with airstrikes.

An estimated 400,000 Syrians have been killed and more than 4.8 million have fled the country since the war began in 2011, according to the United Nations.

A Syrian family leaves the area following a reported airstrike on Friday, September 23, in rebel-held east Aleppo. Following the airstrike, recovery teams from Syria Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, began working to free the trapped and recover the dead, including small children. This photo was released by the volunteer group Syria Civil Defense of the bodies of a man, with his knee pulled up near his face, and a child covered in dust after they were killed in the airstrike. The volunteers work to recover the bodies the man and child. A Syrian man carries the body of his nephew, recovered from the rubble. The volunteers remove an infant's body from the destroyed building. A Syrian woman carries the body of her infant after he was recovered.

The government already controls western Aleppo . Now, regime control of the east spells the end of the rebels' last urban stronghold, puts the government back in control of the country's four major cities and make an opposition government less likely.

It's also a major setback for activists who have long sought an end to four decades of Assad family rule.

How did this all begin?

Civilians wait to be bussed out of besieged areas of eastern Aleppo, Syria, as evacuations continue on Monday, December 19. A people-swap deal struck between rebels and Syrian government forces was set to begin over the weekend, but evacuations were temporarily put on hold after a number of buses were set on fire. Syrian pro-government forces wave to evacuees from the villages of Foua and Kefraya on December 19. While people were being bused out of Aleppo, safe passage was also given to people in areas held or besieged by rebels, the Aleppo Media Center activist group said. Militants burned at least five buses assigned to evacuate people in Aleppo on Sunday, December 18. Aleppo has been held by rebels for the past four years, but it is now almost entirely under government control. Buses drive through the Syrian government-controlled crossing of Ramoussa, on the southern outskirts of Aleppo, on December 18. Russian soldiers and Syrian pro-government forces look on as civilians and rebel fighters are evacuated from Aleppo on Friday, December 16. Evacuations began a day earlier under a new ceasefire between rebels and pro-government forces. Pro-government forces guard a convoy of buses and ambulances during the evacuation operation on December 16. Civilians arrive in the opposition-controlled Khan al-Aassal region, to the west of Aleppo, on Thursday, December 15. Most of the civilians from Aleppo will be taken to a rebel-controlled area in the neighboring province of Idlib. A wounded boy sits inside an ambulance during the evacuations on December 15. Staff members of the Syrian Red Crescent wait near ambulances as the evacuation operation gets underway on December 15. Buses line up to transport people away from eastern Aleppo on December 15. A woman leads family members toward the evacuation buses on December 15. A woman in a wheelchair waits to board a bus during evacuations on December 15. A member of the civil defense carries a wounded boy out of a hospital in eastern Aleppo on December 15. Pro-government forces advance in Aleppo on Wednesday, December 14. A wounded woman is helped into the bed of a truck on December 14. Buses wait to evacuate people in Aleppo on December 14. Pro-government forces advance on December 14. Pro-government forces walk in the ancient Umayyad Mosque after capturing the area on Tuesday, December 13. Syrians depart a rebel-controlled area of Aleppo on December 13. Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighborhood on December 13. A Syrian child cooks in the street in a rebel-held area of Aleppo on December 13. Syrian civilians take food from a storage room that was formerly held by the opposition forces in eastern Aleppo's al-Kalasseh neighborhood on December 13. Pro-government fighters wave from a truck as they pass civilians fleeing the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 13. A woman reacts as she evacuates the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood with her two children on December 13. Syrians celebrate in a government-held district of Aleppo on Monday, December 12. Pro-government forces patrol the al-Saleheen neighborhood in eastern Aleppo on December 12. Rebels in southeastern Aleppo target government forces with anti-aircraft weaponry on December 12. Civilians flee the Sukkari neighborhood in southeastern Aleppo on December 12. Pro-government forces patrol Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed district on December 12 after it was recaptured from rebel forces. In this handout photo from the International Committee for the Red Cross, women displaced from eastern Aleppo gather at a shelter in the village of Jibreen, south of Aleppo, on December 12. Smoke rises from the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 12. Civilians from eastern Aleppo stream into a government checkpoint at the al-Hawoz street roundabout on Saturday, December 10. Rebel fighters take aim at pro-government positions in Aleppo on Friday, December 9. Syrian rebels walk down a street in eastern Aleppo on December 9. Clouds of smoke billow from eastern Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood on Monday, December 5.

The move sparked a nationwide uprising and opposition members took up arms. Members of the military joined the cause, defecting and becoming rebels.

The rebels took over eastern Aleppo in the summer of 2012, managing to stave off the better-equipped Syrian military. They gained popular support in urban areas.

But as pro-government forces ramped up attacks, eastern Aleppo became the wretched epicenter of the civil war. Hundreds of thousands of residents fled the " apocalyptic " violence.

Since the war began, the regime has claimed it has been fighting "terrorists" -- its term for rebel fighters. Eventually, the terror group ISIS took advantage of instability wrought by the civil war and has taken over swaths of Syria.

There are four main factions of fighting groups across the country, in addition to rebel fighters: Kurdish forces, ISIS, other opposition (such as Jaish al Fateh, an alliance between the Nusra Front and Ahrar-al-Sham) and the Assad regime.

A staggering humanitarian crisis

The war triggered one of the greatest humanitarian crises since World War II.

While millions fled the country and others were internally displaced, those who remained suffered the effects of lack of access to the most basic needs -- food, water and access to health care.

It was a common tactic of the regime, "Starve or Surrender," used in Homs and then Aleppo.

As the government choked off the supply of food, fuel and other daily necessities, no one was spared: men, women, children, civilians, rebels.

The world saw images of children dying of starvation . Children in hospitals, shell-shocked and covered in blood and debris. People heating plastic from broken chairs and pipes and turning it into fuel.

As shelling and bombardments intensified, people stayed home from school and work to avoid becoming a casualty. Eventually, there was no escape as the airstrikes came to them.

Entire blocks of buildings were reduced to rubble, often with people trapped inside. Homes, hospitals, schools, bakeries.

Jameel Mustafa Habboush, 13, receives oxygen as he is pulled from rubble caused by airstrikes.

Nowhere was the devastation more rampant than Aleppo, once the beating heart of the country.

In five years it went from a bustling metropolis of more than 2 million people -- about the size of Houston -- to a devastated war zone.

Throughout the siege, rebels, aid workers and civilians issued one desperate plea after another through videos and social media. They directed them at foreign governments and leaders, the UN Security Council, the public, asking for humanitarian aid and safe passage.

Toward the end, they simply asked for signs that anyone was listening.

"Dear world, why are you silent?"

"Don't look back years from now and wish that you can do something; you can still."

"Please please please make this ceasefire work and get us out now. We are so tired."