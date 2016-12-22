Aleppo: Heavy snow slows evacuations of civilians and rebels

Story highlights Thousands still in eastern Aleppo, International Committee of the Red Cross says

(CNN) Heavy snowfall and rickety vehicles have slowed the evacuation of thousands of civilians and rebel fighters from war-torn eastern Aleppo, the International Committee of the Red Cross said Thursday, as Syrian regime forces stood poised to take control of the key city.

Evacuations have gone on for more than a week as government forces have retaken the vast majority of eastern Aleppo, which rebels held for more than four years after the Arab Spring uprising.

Emptying the enclave would pave the way for the regime to take all of Aleppo in a major turning point in Syria's brutal civil war that has raged for almost six years and left some 400,000 people dead.

Syrian regime forces as well as pro-Assad militia entered eastern Aleppo by ground in late November, backed by government airstrikes. The regime and Russia, its most powerful ally, have decimated parts of it with strikes.

More than 4,000 fighters were taken in private cars, vans and pickup trucks to rural areas in Aleppo province on Wednesday and Thursday, said Krista Armstrong, a spokeswoman for the ICRC's Middle East operations, but thousands still remain.

