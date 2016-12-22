Breaking News

Cocoons, charms and feathery inspirations: The ultimate 2016 wishlist

By Zahra Jamshed, CNN

Updated 10:09 PM ET, Thu December 22, 2016

This year, jewelry house Georg Jensen revealed its collaboration with the late architect Zaha Hadid: The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.georgjensen.com/en-au/jewellery/lamellae&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Lamelle&lt;/a&gt; Collection. The collection was first shown at Baselworld in Switzerland. It includes bracelets and rings, all of which are inspired by Hadid&#39;s signature design curves. Items from the collection start at $890, and a special edition bracelet, plated with rhodium and fitted with black diamonds, is listed on the website for $44,400.
Louis Vuitton also revealed its latest collaboration with Brazilian design duo Campana Brothers. The two design forces have collaborated in the past on a series of &quot;Cocoon&quot; chairs, and this year they revealed the newest edition: the &quot;Fur Cocoon&quot; chair.
Fendi recently collaborated with architect Cristina Celestino on its &quot;Happy Room&quot; series. It includes tables, chairs, lamps and mirrors and was shown at Fendi&#39;s VIP suite at Design Miami.
Icelandic designer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.katrin-olina.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Katrin Olina&lt;/a&gt; uses a set of primordial symbols to design jewelry for her collection &quot;Primitiva-Talismans.&quot; Using parametric software, the designer develops three dimensional patterns inspired by the mathematical beauty of biological forms. The collection is paired with a book, &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.primitiva.fi/index.php/product/primitiva-book/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Primitiva - Book of Talismans&lt;/a&gt;,&quot; explaining the structure and the ideas behind the Primitiva pieces.
This year luxury watchmaker Roger Dubuis teamed up with French made-to-measure luxury shoemaker, Massaro, on its Velvet collection. The series pays tribute to fashion icons of the past. The above watch is inspired by actress Greta Garbo. Priced at $41,000, the watch has black feathers on the strap and 86 diamonds on its rose-gold case.
Luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton exhibited objects at this year&#39;s Design Miami, made with the world&#39;s top designers. This Blossom Stool was designed by Tokujin Yoshioka.
New York-based shoe designer Jon Buscemi revealed a one-of-a-kind version of the 100m shoe -- the signature model for his eponymous label. Priced at $132,000, the leather shoe features &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/12/01/fashion/buscemi-132k-diamond-sneakers/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;diamond-encrusted embellishments&lt;/a&gt;.
The LC4 is Cassina&#39;s latest revamp of Le Corbusier&#39;s traditional lounge chair. The lounge chair design was originally conceived by the famed architect in 1928, and this newest model is covered with your choice of pony skin or cow skin, and black leather trimmings.
British designer Paul Smith teamed up with lamp-makers Anglepoise on a new version of the brand&#39;s signature Type75™ table lamp. This is the third time Anglepoise and Paul Smith have collaborated on a product. The two previous editions also feature bright color combinations along the arms. It is currently listed on Anglepoise&#39;s website for $24,162.
Fashion designer Raf Simons has teamed up with Kvadrat, a textile manufacturer based in Denmark, on colorful cushions, throw blankets, and upholstery fabrics.
At Salone del Mobile in April, Italian fabric and wallpaper designer Dedar showcased its collaboration with luxury fashion house Hermès. The collection&#39;s strong geometric patterns are inspired by travel and fantasy.
As a tribute to the colored pencils that he once used as a child, designer Karl Lagerfeld teamed up with Faber-Castell on a limited edition art supply kit. The kit includes 350 tools and is priced at $3,323.
Car manufacturer Rolls-Royce has revealed a bespoke luggage collection, which is tailored to match (and fit) perfectly with its Rolls Royce Wraith car model. The luggage is priced at $45,854, while the car itself is $320,000.
Luxury leather goods maker Berluti has collaborated with Hong Kong-based tech accessories start up Native Union on a leather iPhone charging dock. The dock is made of Venezia leather and priced at $420.
(CNN)Whether it's home furnishings or accessories, this year we saw artists, architects, jewelers and designers cross disciplines to create lustworthy, one-of-a-kind objects.

Jewelry company Georg Jensen unveiled its collaboration with the late architect Zaha Hadid -- a collection of delicate silver accessories inspired by Hadid's signature curves.
Luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton continued to expand its ongoing Objets Nomades collection, of which we saw furniture by Japanese designer Tokujin Yoshioka and the Brazilian Campana Brothers duo, feature at Design Miami.
    Still working on that holiday wishlist? See more highlights of the year's most indulgent items in the gallery above.