Breaking News

How Oprah lost those 40 pounds

By Ben Tinker

Updated 3:33 PM ET, Thu December 22, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Fad diets come and go, but the idea of dieting itself has been around for centuries. From President Taft to Victoria Beckham, and the Grapefruit Diet to Slim-Fast, here&#39;s a look at some of the most famous (and infamous) moments in dieting history.
Photos: Weight loss through history: The good, bad and scary
Fad diets come and go, but the idea of dieting itself has been around for centuries. From President Taft to Victoria Beckham, and the Grapefruit Diet to Slim-Fast, here's a look at some of the most famous (and infamous) moments in dieting history.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
1820: Lord Byron popularizes the Vinegar and Water Diet, which entails drinking water mixed with apple cider vinegar.
Photos: Weight loss through history: The good, bad and scary
1820: Lord Byron popularizes the Vinegar and Water Diet, which entails drinking water mixed with apple cider vinegar.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
1925: The Lucky Strike cigarette brand launches the &quot;Reach for a Lucky instead of a sweet&quot; campaign, capitalizing on nicotine&#39;s appetite-suppressing superpowers.
Photos: Weight loss through history: The good, bad and scary
1925: The Lucky Strike cigarette brand launches the "Reach for a Lucky instead of a sweet" campaign, capitalizing on nicotine's appetite-suppressing superpowers.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
Mid-1950s: Urban legend has it that opera singer Maria Callas dropped 65 pounds on the Tapeworm Diet, allegedly by swallowing a parasite-packed pill.
Photos: Weight loss through history: The good, bad and scary
Mid-1950s: Urban legend has it that opera singer Maria Callas dropped 65 pounds on the Tapeworm Diet, allegedly by swallowing a parasite-packed pill.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
1963: Weight Watchers is founded by Jean Nidetch, a self-described &quot;overweight housewife obsessed with cookies.&quot;
Photos: Weight loss through history: The good, bad and scary
1963: Weight Watchers is founded by Jean Nidetch, a self-described "overweight housewife obsessed with cookies."
Hide Caption
5 of 15
1970: The Sleeping Beauty Diet, which involves sedation, is rumored to have been tried by Elvis.
Photos: Weight loss through history: The good, bad and scary
1970: The Sleeping Beauty Diet, which involves sedation, is rumored to have been tried by Elvis.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
1977: Slim-Fast -- a shake for breakfast, a shake for lunch, then a sensible dinner -- becomes a diet staple.
Photos: Weight loss through history: The good, bad and scary
1977: Slim-Fast -- a shake for breakfast, a shake for lunch, then a sensible dinner -- becomes a diet staple.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
1978: Dr. Herman Tarnower publishes &quot;The Complete Scarsdale Medical Diet.&quot; Two years later he is shot to death by his girlfriend.
Photos: Weight loss through history: The good, bad and scary
1978: Dr. Herman Tarnower publishes "The Complete Scarsdale Medical Diet." Two years later he is shot to death by his girlfriend.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
1982: The aerobics craze steps into high gear when Jane Fonda launches her first exercise video, &quot;Workout: Starring Jane Fonda.&quot; Her catch phrase: &quot;No pain, no gain.&quot;
Photos: Weight loss through history: The good, bad and scary
1982: The aerobics craze steps into high gear when Jane Fonda launches her first exercise video, "Workout: Starring Jane Fonda." Her catch phrase: "No pain, no gain."
Hide Caption
9 of 15
1983: Jazzercise, founded in 1969 by professional dancer Judi Sheppard Missett, hits all 50 states.
Photos: Weight loss through history: The good, bad and scary
1983: Jazzercise, founded in 1969 by professional dancer Judi Sheppard Missett, hits all 50 states.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
1992: Dr. Robert C. Atkins publishes &quot;Dr. Atkins&#39; New Diet Revolution,&quot; a high-protein, low-carb plan.
Photos: Weight loss through history: The good, bad and scary
1992: Dr. Robert C. Atkins publishes "Dr. Atkins' New Diet Revolution," a high-protein, low-carb plan.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
1999: Victoria Beckham starts the blink-and-it&#39;s-gone baby weight trend following the birth of her first son, Brooklyn.
Photos: Weight loss through history: The good, bad and scary
1999: Victoria Beckham starts the blink-and-it's-gone baby weight trend following the birth of her first son, Brooklyn.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
2004: &quot;The Biggest Loser&quot; makes its TV debut, turning weight loss into a reality show.
Photos: Weight loss through history: The good, bad and scary
2004: "The Biggest Loser" makes its TV debut, turning weight loss into a reality show.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
2006: Beyonce admits to using the Master Cleanse, a concoction of hot water, lemon juice, maple syrup and cayenne pepper, to shed 20 pounds for &quot;Dreamgirls.&quot;
Photos: Weight loss through history: The good, bad and scary
2006: Beyonce admits to using the Master Cleanse, a concoction of hot water, lemon juice, maple syrup and cayenne pepper, to shed 20 pounds for "Dreamgirls."
Hide Caption
14 of 15
2012: Jessica Simpson loses 60 pounds of baby weight on Weight Watchers.
Photos: Weight loss through history: The good, bad and scary
2012: Jessica Simpson loses 60 pounds of baby weight on Weight Watchers.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
girl on scalelord byronlucky strike cigarettesmaria callasweight watcherselvis dietslim fast dietherman tarnowerjane fonda exercisejazzerciserobert atkinsvictoria beckham weightbiggest loserbeyonce dietjessica simpson weight

Story highlights

  • Oprah Winfrey announced this week she lost 40 pounds using Weight Watchers
  • The weight loss program has long been popular, but has struggled in recent years

(CNN)Oprah Winfrey revealed this week that she lost more than 40 pounds, and she did it using one of the most popular weight loss programs out there: Weight Watchers.

In a story first published on People magazine's web site, Oprah said she's still eating the tacos and pasta that she loves, and she doesn't feel deprived following the Weight Watchers system. Earlier, she told People that she's exercising more, striving to take at least 10,000 steps a day.
    "Weight Watchers is easier than any other program I've ever been on. It's a lifestyle, a way of eating and a way of living that's so freeing. You never feel like you are on a diet and it works," Oprah, 62, said in a release about a new Weight Watchers' ad campaign.
    Why your diet should include more fat
    Why your diet should include more fat
    Weight Watchers works by using a point system for people to track calories. Although it dominated for decades, it recently faced challenges from Nutrisystem and free apps and sites designed to track health and weight loss. The company's chief executive stepped down earlier this year.
    Still, the company saw a bump earlier when Oprah purchased a stake in the company -- she's the third largest shareholder in Weight Watchers, and has a stake worth about $77 million -- and as she continued to share her weight loss successes. After the announcement this week of Oprah's weight loss milestone and the company's new ad campaign, Weight Watchers shares jumped 17%.
    Read More
    Although the program has evolved in recent years, there's a reason its point system and group meetings have stuck around.
    "It's livable," said Dr. Melina Jampolis, a physician-nutrition specialist, who is not in any way affiliated with Weight Watchers said in 2015. "With restaurants and holidays and parties, you have the tools to handle any eating occasion."

    History of Weight Watchers

    Weight Watchers has been a powerful and effective tool in the fight against obesity since the program was founded in 1963 by Jean Nidetch, a self-described "overweight housewife obsessed with cookies."
    1963: Weight Watchers is founded by Jean Nidetch, a self-described &quot;overweight housewife obsessed with cookies.&quot;
    1963: Weight Watchers is founded by Jean Nidetch, a self-described "overweight housewife obsessed with cookies."
    After struggling to lose weight for years, Nidetch began hosting weekly meetings at her home with friends, to discuss their difficulties with dieting and exercise.
    "Compulsive eating is an emotional problem," Nidetch told Time magazine in 1972, "and we use an emotional approach to its solution."
    Abiding by her philosophy -- "It's choice, not chance, that determines your destiny" -- Nidetch managed to lose more than 70 pounds, and keep it off.
    According to its latest earnings release, Weight Watchers currently has 2.8 million active subscribers worldwide, down from 3.4 million one year ago.

    How does Weight Watchers measure up?

    Weight Watchers works by using what it calls "SmartPoints," where one number represents each food and drink's calories, saturated fat, sugar and protein.
    For stress, superfoods are better than comfort foods
    For stress, superfoods are better than comfort foods
    When US News and World Report ranked 35 of the most popular diets, Weight Watchers tied for fourth place overall -- and No. 1 for weight loss. (The diets taking the No. 1 and No. 2 spots overall were the DASH diet, MIND diet and TLC diet.)
    U.S. News called Weight Watchers "effective," highlighting the upside that you can eat what you want and that no foods are off-limits. Downsides include the program's price and tedious point tallying.
    "It's based in real life, real food, real living," Gary Foster, Weight Watchers' chief scientific officer said last year. "We're not a brand about exclusion, saying 'you must eat this' and 'you can't eat that.' You're in charge of what's in and what's out."
    If you restrict eating to certain foods or certain times of the day, said Foster, you might get people to eat less, but the results are short lived. They'll put the weight right back on.
    Cut this food and extend your life
    Cut this food and extend your life

      JUST WATCHED

      Cut this food and extend your life

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Cut this food and extend your life 01:13
    "Broadly, reality not meeting expectations is what trips people up," said Foster. "The most common example is when people have unrealistic notions of what the weight loss journey will be -- that they'll lose the same amount (of weight) every single week, or eat perfectly every single day. Life gets in the way. Teaching people a different mindset around that and being aware of your thinking style is key. 'All or none' is not good for weight, relationships or work performance."
    "The other thing is to not be so myopically focused on the scale," said Foster. "It's a piece of metal that gives you a number and is fraught with disappointment. It's not a good measure in the short term. It's better over the long term. Non-scale victories like looking better, feeling better, fitting into a smaller jean size" are far more important milestones.

    The Oprah Effect

    On November 15, 1988, Oprah opened an episode of her show titled "Diet Dreams Come True" by revealing her new slim figure. She showed -- not just told -- her audience how much weight she lost by wheeling 67 pounds of fat on stage in a bright red Radio Flyer wagon.
    How much sugar is OK? Paper adds to debate
    How much sugar is OK? Paper adds to debate
    "This has been the most difficult thing I have ever done in my life," Winfrey said. "Those of you who are starting dieting -- this is what 67 pounds of fat looks like. ... It's amazing to me that I can't lift it, but I used to carry it around every day. When you talk about making yourself the best you can be, I'm glad I did this for my heart, because my poor heart had to send blood to all of this. It's shocking to me."
    The episode was the highest rated in the show's history.
    "Her journey has been so challenging and public with weight," said Jampolis. I think as far as celebrity endorsements go, she has the potential to be more authentic than many, because people know her struggle and because she's not looking for a quick fix."
    "Oprah has all the money in the word and she's still had a life-long battle with her weight," said Jampolis. "If anyone can connect with and understand the consumer, it's her."

    The future of weight loss

    "In the end, weight loss isn't what people are pursuing anymore," said Foster. "People are no longer saying ... 'I want to lose 20 pounds.' They say, 'What I'm after is a healthier, happier life.'"
    Health effects of carbs: Where do we stand?
    Health effects of carbs: Where do we stand?
    That is to say, weight is now a metric instead of the only metric.
    "Dealing with choice and balance is key to long-term success," said Jampolis. "Just focusing on food is only a small part of the equation. Psychologically, there's more than just being at a healthy weight."
    "For most people, they have a really good general sense of what they should do. Everyone knows how to do it -- it's why you don't do it. As a nation, we're self-medicating a lot with food."
    When Weight Watchers' partnership with Oprah was announced, Jampolis applauded the broader focus on health and happiness.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    "Most weight-loss doctors and dieticians say it's one of the strongest programs out there," said Jampolis. "There's a lot of positive potential. It's a very good program that could potentially be made better with (Oprah's) guidance."
    At the end of the day, you need to feel satiated on a basic hunger level. Beyond that, you need to feel satiated on a more cerebral level, she said.
    It's about letting yourself have the food, but more importantly the experiences, said Jampolis. "Happiness comes from sitting around the table with people you care about, enjoying some of your favorite dishes."

    CNN's Jamie Gumbrecht contributed to this story.