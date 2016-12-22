Story highlights Primary progressive MS patients taking experimental drug show lower rates of disease progress compared to placebo patients

Ocrelizumab is under review by the FDA for approval for both primary progressive and relapsing MS

(CNN) An experimental drug showed positive results in three phase 3 trials for multiple sclerosis, according to new research published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Phase 3 trials test the efficacy and safety of a new drug in human patients.

In one phase 3 trial, patients with primary progressive MS who were given the experimental drug ocrelizumab had less medical evidence and brain scan evidence of disease progress compared to patients given a placebo.

And in two other, separate phase 3 trials, patients with relapsing forms of MS who were given ocrelizumab showed lower rates of disease activity and progression compared to patients receiving Interferon beta 1a, a standard MS treatment.

The researchers caution that extended observation is required to determine the long-term safety and efficacy of the drug.

