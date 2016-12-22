Ebola vaccine gives 100% protection, study finds

Story highlights A new study found an Ebola vaccine protected 100% of people who received it

The strategy used to deliver it was inspired by the strategy to eliminate smallpox

(CNN) An experimental vaccine against the Ebola virus was found to be 100% effective, according to a study published in The Lancet on Thursday.

The results offer hope of better protection against the disease that ravaged West Africa in 2014, killing more than 11,000 people.

"Ebola left a devastating legacy in our country. We are proud that we have been able to contribute to developing a vaccine that will prevent other nations from enduring what we endured," said Dr. KeÏta Sakoba, the director of the national agency for health security in Guinea.

The vaccine

The experimental vaccine was given in 2015 to people in Guinea who were in contact with patients who had recently confirmed cases of Ebola.

Read More